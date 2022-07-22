Jalen Ramsey, Travin Howard, Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams to be placed on Physically Unable to Perform list

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Defensive back Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Travin Howard, safety Quentin Lake and running back Kyren Williams will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the Rams announced Friday.
Ramsey is going on the list after having an offseason shoulder procedure. Williams broke his foot in early June, the week before Los Angeles' mandatory minicamp.
"The thing with Jalen is, you want to see what the timetable is, because there are some parameters where you lose the ability to do certain things you might want to, but that's definitely going to be a topic (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and I) will discuss this afternoon," McVay said during his training camp arrival press conference Friday. "But he's doing good. He's been attacking the rehab the right way. He's feeling good. When we did do that surgery on him, obviously most importantly was how he felt about it, but then with the goal in mind of, alright, attack the rehab the right way, and most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8, ready to go. So we'll be smart about that progress for him."
McVay also said Howard was a candidate for the list after Howard pulled his groin "pretty good" while training on his own. Howard also might need surgery.
During training camp and the preseason, a player can be placed on the PUP list at any time without penalty, which means teams can add players back to their roster at any time. A player on the PUP list can't practice until being cleared by a team's medical staff, but may participate in team meetings and use team training and medical facilities.