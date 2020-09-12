Appreciative of Rams' trust and respect, Jalen Ramsey wants to spend rest of career in L.A.

-----

Ramsey knew the Rams were the right long-term fit for him ever since he saw what they gave up to acquire him. He also said he could feel the love from the city of Los Angeles from the moment he stepped off his flight to L.A. last fall.

In that October trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles sent a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick, and general manager Les Snead effectively viewed Ramsey as L.A.'s first-round pick this year.

Though Ramsey would be entering this season – his first full one with the Rams – in the final year of his rookie contract, Snead reiterated that he wanted Ramsey to be in the horns beyond 2020. Snead told reporters on a video conference this week that they had been in talks with Ramsey's agent since training camp opened. Earlier this summer, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the Rams acquired him last fall with the anticipation he would be part of the team's long-term plans.

"We continue to work with him to come up with, what I always like to say, a 'win-win solution' for both the player to be rewarded for what he's accomplished on the field, and the club to continue contending in the present and the future," Snead said on Monday, two days before Ramsey and the club would agree to terms on the five-year extension.

In nine games with Los Angeles last season, Ramsey finished with 33 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups, a performance which earned him his third-consecutive Pro Bowl nod and his third-career appearance on the NFL's Top 100 Players list.

However, his value to the organization can't be measured by his contract, statistics or accolades alone. Just ask Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

For Kupp, what resonates with him is how well Ramsey embodies the attitude of the entire team.