Jamil Demby makes most of Week 2 opportunity

With 6:51 left in the second quarter, QB Jared Goff dropped back to pass on 1st and 20 from the Saints' 24-yard line and tried to connect with TE Tyler Higbee near the Rams sideline. In the process, Blythe rolled his ankle – a setback which would knock him out of the game.

Technically, if one goes by the unofficial depth chart, Los Angeles does not have a true backup right guard. Demby, listed as the team's backup left guard to starter Joe Noteboom, became the next man up.

Surprising as that move may seem – especially considering he primarily played left tackle during his college days at Maine – Demby was very much ready for it thanks to the cross-training he received along the offensive line in the preseason.

"Here's a left tackle from University of Maine and he goes in at right guard. You always ask me, 'Should you move these guys around? Should they be playing all these different spots?' There's a perfect example of why that should happen," run game coordinator and offensive line coach Aaron Kromer said. "He played left tackle his entire career in college and he moved around and he played all the different spots. He even moved to center during this preseason. That experience really helped him play well in this game."

Learning a new position on the offensive line – multiple ones, at that – isn't easy because of mechanical differences between each position as well as understanding the defenses from each, according to Demby.

Still, Demby saw the value in the experiment despite the difficulties that accompanied it.