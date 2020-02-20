Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jared Goff's strong finish a good sign for 2020

Feb 20, 2020 at 11:48 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

By any objective measure, 2019 was the least productive of the three seasons Jared Goff has played for Sean McVay.

And just about everyone associated with the Rams – from the coaches and staff, to the media who cover the team, to QB1 himself – spent a decent percentage of last year trying to sort through why that was the case.

So, we won't delve too deeply into it again here.

It was disappointing to be the only winning NFL team not to make the playoffs, but now that some time has passed, it might be worth extracting some optimism from the way Goff performed in December.

These were his metrics in the Rams final five games of 2019:

7.8 AY/A (adjusted yards gained per passing attempt)

5.1 TD%

1.9 INT%

98.2 Rating

Compare those categories to what he did in his Pro Bowl seasons of 2017-18:

8.5 AY/A

5.8 TD%

1.8 INT%

100.8 Rating

Hardly a dire discrepancy.

In fact, from Weeks 12-17, Goff ranked eighth in the NFL in AY/A, comfortably ahead of peers like Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Deshaun Watson, just to name a few.

It's also worth noting that after fumbles plagued Goff and the Rams for the better part of the season, he only put one on the ground after the trip to Pittsburgh in Week 10 (thankfully, it was recovered by L.A.), and he did not fumble at all during this December turnaround.

So it seems that Goff and McVay and last year's coaching staff deserve credit for identifying and addressing the myriad reasons why the Rams quarterback play was not up to par for a good portion of 2019.

And even though I said we wouldn't go down this road, at least one remedy was readily apparent, even to us laymen.

Offensive linemen who made at least one start from Weeks 1-11: Nine, including six who were making their first or second NFL start.

Offensive linemen who made at least one start from Weeks 12-17: Just five.

Indeed, during that December uptick, Goff had the same starting line in front of him each time out. That's not to say that the combination of Andrew Whitworth, Austin Corbett, Austin Blythe, David Edwards, and Bobby Evans is the final answer and must return intact for Week One in 2020.

Rather, it's only to point out that the health and stability of that group gave McVay and Goff a foundation to build on, and they did so successfully.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Broncos, Week 16

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's Wednesday press conferences

news

McVay: Brian Allen and Ben Skowronek out for rest of season with calf strains, plus latest on Aaron Donald's status entering Week 16 vs. Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on center Brian Allen, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and linebacker Jake Gervase coming out of Monday Night Football against the Packers, as well as where things stand with defensive lineman Aaron Donald heading into Week 16.

news

First Look: Rams host Broncos on Christmas Day in Week 16

An early preview of Sunday's Week 16 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 16

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 16 home game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Los Rams caen en el frío de Green Bay víctimas de su inconsistencia, castigos y una mala noche de equipos especiales ante los Packers

Cam Akers fue el mejor hombre de los Rams de Los Ángeles al acumular 100 yardas totales, pero los Packers de Green Bay adueñaron el balón para dejar a los Rams matemáticamente fuera de los playoffs.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 24-12 loss to Packers in Green Bay

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the teams' 24-12 road loss to the Packers on Monday Night Football.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 24-12 on Monday Night Football

Rams unable to overcome Packers' lengthy scoring drives in Week 15 loss in Green Bay despite late touchdown by offense and takeaway created by defense.

news

Aaron Donald selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Travin Howard, Aaron Donald and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football at Packers in Week 15

A look at the inactives for Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

3 Keys to winning for the Rams against the Packers

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 15 Monday Night Football road game against the Green Bay Packers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Injury Report 12/17: Aaron Donald, John Wolford, Marquise Copeland, David Long Jr. and Travin Howard ruled out for Monday Night Football at Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15.

news

Todas las miradas en Baker Mayfield de los Rams y Aaron Rodgers de los Packers, pero los ataques por carrera serán clave en un clima helado en Lambeau Field

Los Rams de Los Ángeles visitan a los Packers de Green Bay en un juego de Monday Night Football que es atractivo a pesar de los récords negativos de ambos equipos

Advertising