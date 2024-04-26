 Skip to main content
READ: Rams select DE Jared Verse with 19th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2024 at 07:25 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Picking in the first round for the first time since 2016, the Los Angeles Rams used their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, grabbing him 19th overall Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Verse led the Seminoles with nine sacks last year, also chipping in 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), three pass breakups, one blocked kick and one forced fumble while starting 13 games on his way to First-Team All-ACC and Associated Press Second-Team All-American recognition.

Pass rush was a big need for the Rams, especially in wake of Aaron Donald's retirement this spring, and they address it in a big way with their highest selection in this year's draft.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams DE Jared Verse | 2024 NFL Draft

With the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse. Take a look through the best photos from his time at FSU.

FILE - Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) rushes the passer against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
1 / 17

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) and linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) set up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 / 17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_FSU_VERSE_JARED_1
3 / 17
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_FSU_VERSE_JARED_4
5 / 17
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) follows Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
7 / 17

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 17

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Dega
9 / 17

Mitchell White/2017 Mitch White
Dega
10 / 17

Mitchell White/2017 Mitch White
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) works against Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (70) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) follows a play against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
13 / 17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) sets up for a play against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
14 / 17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) works against Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz Jr. (70) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
15 / 17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) gets fired up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
16 / 17

Phil Sears/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. FSU won 66-13. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
17 / 17

Phil Sears/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
