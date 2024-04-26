READ: Rams select DE Jared Verse with 19th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Picking in the first round for the first time since 2016, the Los Angeles Rams used their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, grabbing him 19th overall Thursday night.
The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Verse led the Seminoles with nine sacks last year, also chipping in 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), three pass breakups, one blocked kick and one forced fumble while starting 13 games on his way to First-Team All-ACC and Associated Press Second-Team All-American recognition.
Pass rush was a big need for the Rams, especially in wake of Aaron Donald's retirement this spring, and they address it in a big way with their highest selection in this year's draft.
With the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse. Take a look through the best photos from his time at FSU.