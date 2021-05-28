Jitlada serves authentic Southern Thai food made with love in Thai Town | AAPI Spotlight

"The maximum people came here because of the documentary," Jazz said. "I was packed full for a month, no seats at all. Every (was) table (filled) with food. And the second one that brought the same thing was (the) Netflix show. (In) 2019, you had to wait two hours to get in."

Jazz loves to share her food and treat her customers like family because it goes back into the values she was raised in.

In Thai culture especially, she said religion teaches you the importance of karma: Intentional actions have future consequences; good actions produce positive experiences, bad actions produce negative experiences. When she was a child, her father would take the older children to the market with him and have them cook for the younger children, teaching the importance of sharing as well as helping others. According to a May 2018 lataco.com article, Tui and Jazz were oldest and third-oldest respectively among their siblings, so they were taught those values early on.

In a similar vein, as Los Angeles and cities throughout the United States deal with a rise in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes, Jazz goes back to karma when discussing how to combat those crimes and better support the Asian American and Pacific Islander Community.

"You hurt someone, someone is going to come back and hurt you," Jazz said. "You give to someone, somebody else is going to come back and give to you. Try to give love, give care, give a hand, because it's a small world."