BollyPop shares values of Indian culture through dance

"We play with colored powder and when we put it on each other, we can't tell the color of the skin anymore. What we look like, what language we speak, what race we belong to- nothing matters. We are all brothers and sisters. These kids performed at the festival of colors in March 2020 which was their last stage performance before COVID," Maheshwari said. "We celebrate other festivals like Diwali, Navratri (dance and pray for 9 nights), Eid (students perform at the Jamatkhana- their place of worship). All these festivals bring the community together and are great reminders for honesty and compassion for all beings."