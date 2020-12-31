John Wolford's upcoming first NFL start a milestone accomplishment in pro football journey

Wolford went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2018. Participating in the Jets' rookie minicamp that spring eventually helped him get his first NFL shot, as the Jets signed him as a free agent on Aug. 26 that year.

However, his experience was short-lived – 10 days, to be exact. He played in one preseason game – the Jets' Week 4 finale against the Eagles, was released on Sept. 2, signed to their practice squad on Sept. 3, then released from their practice squad on Sept. 4.

According to an August 2018 story by ESPN, Wolford had signed with the Jets three days before he was scheduled to start that desk job. After getting released, his LinkedIn profile says he ended up working at Teall Capital – the firm he had the offer from – as a private equity analyst.

The Arizona Hotshots used their Alliance of American Football (AAF) QB Draft second round pick on him in November 2018, so he left his job at Teall Capital in January 2019, then he beat out Trevor Knight – whom the team used their first round pick on in that same draft – in the preseason to win their starting job.

In the AAF's lone season of existence, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wolford completed 130 of 206 pass attempts for 1,617 yards with 14 touchdowns (most in the league) and seven interceptions, also rushing 36 times for 160 yards and one touchdown. He made seven starts, playing in all eight games.

"The guy just sees the game in slow motion," former Hotshots head coach Rick Neuheisel said in an interview Tuesday on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Bickley & Marotta. "And because of it — he doesn't look anywhere NFL-ish in physical stature — but his arm strength and his accuracy, coupled with his mental (IQ) for the game, make him very dangerous. I think that underestimating him would be a very big mistake."

Although the AAF disbanded, one NFL team appeared to feel the same way as Neuheisel. Nine days after the league suspended operations, Wolford was signed by the Rams after working out for them.

"We had brought him in with a couple other guys that had NFL experience, or guys that were high priority college free agents," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference Wednesday. "You could just see the way the ball jumps out of his hand. Just the upper and lower half movement. He's a twitchy athlete, I thought he did a really nice job in his workout and you're out there and you're thinking, 'Man, I don't care what the size says, this looks like it's supposed to in terms of the base, the balance, the body position and being able to speed it up at the top.' I was at that workout and he definitely earned his spot based on how he performed."

Wolford spent his first season in Los Angeles on its practice squad and as its scout team quarterback, tasked with giving L.A.'s first-team defense looks of the opposing signal-caller they would be facing that week like Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. His work ethic made a lasting first impression on teammates.