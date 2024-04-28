 Skip to main content
Jordan Whittington eager to learn from Cooper Kupp

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:36 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The way new Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington sees it, there is no better NFL classroom to learn from than Los Angeles' position group led by veteran Cooper Kupp.

"I'm a student of the game, and Cooper Kupp I feel like is a professor," Whittington said after being drafted in the sixth round by the Rams on Saturday. "So I want to get to that level."

Whittington certainly has the vision for his own role and football IQ to make it happen.

He feels like he fits in the Rams offense "in a great way," noting how they create a lot of mismatches and the metal fortitude to learn and play their system.

"I see the way that they use Puka (Nacua) with all the different ways, the blocking," Whittington said. "You want someone that can get gritty, and I think I'm really good at that. It's mutually beneficially."

The former Texas standout is no stranger to entering a deep and competitive wide receiver group, as he shared a position room that featured eventual Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy and Colts second-round pick Adonai Mitchell. Beyond them, tight end eventual Panthers fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders was also commanding targets in the passing game.

"I think that just pulled everybody up," Whittington said. "Just doing that at the next level, it's more important what you do off the field, what you do in practice, outside of the game, in the film room. I'm looking forward to just taking advantage of all the extra time I have, getting up on people and competing."

Whittington said he "for sure" thought getting drafted by the Rams was a real possibility, reiterating seeing what they did with Nacua and also the gritty work ethic of their receivers.

Once he got the phone call, his excitement only grew.

"When they called me, I was like, 'Oh, here we go!'" Whittington said. "Surreal moment, but I think it's definitely an amazing fit."

