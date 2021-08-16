Justin Lawler's preseason performance vs. Chargers an emotional moment for him

Starting opposite rookie Chris Garrett at edge, Lawler got off to a fast start. On the eighth play of the game, he teamed up with safety JuJu Hughes to stop Chargers running back Justin Jackson for no gain on 2nd and short. Later in the same series, he pressured quarterback Chase Daniels into an incompletion, a play that contributed to the Chargers settling for a field goal.

At the end of the first quarter, Lawler pressured Daniel again into an incompletion, then made a tackle for a 3-yard loss against running back Joshua Kelley that forced the Chargers to punt.

"My college coach used to say, 'It's a high you can't buy,'" Lawler said, when asked about feeling the momentum build with each play stacking. "That's probably a common phrase, but it's really fun. I mean, it's just, you work a lot, you work hard and you practice for three hours, 17 weeks, with an opportunity to maybe get some more time, so it's just fun. You go out and enjoy it with your teammates. And that's what it's all about – having a team around you, having a family around you, and just going out and playing ball, having fun."

Overall, his pair of QB hits led the Rams' defense, while his five tackles tied with safety J.R. Reed for third-most among Rams defensive players in Saturday's contest.

Afterward, he recalled Snead bringing him into his office to check on him and see how he was doing mentally after his second injury. Lawler also thought of the support shown by his wife, Denver Lawler.

"Thankfully, I've always been stable mentally through my injuries," Lawler said. "God has led me through a lot, and I always have faith in him. My wife, she's an unbelievable support for me. Sorry."

Lawler paused to collect himself.

"When you bring up my wife, that's..." he said, his voice trailing off.

He confirmed his wife was in attendance at Saturday night's game. Playing the way he did with her there was "good" and "special," he said.

"She does a lot," Lawler said. "She takes care of our kids while I'm able to do what I do and train and stuff."

Judging by the outpouring of support on social media, he made his family proud.