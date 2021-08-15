Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five takeaways from Rams' preseason opener vs. Chargers

Aug 14, 2021 at 09:54 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – While the Rams fell to the Chargers 13-6 on Saturday at SoFi Stadium, the contest still featured plenty of bright spots, including rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, the speed at punt returner, tight end Jacob Harris and more.

Here are five takeaways from the contest:

1) Linebacker Ernest Jones gets a big opportunity

Starting alongside Jake Gervase at inside linebacker, Jones wore the green dot for the Rams defense – meaning, he was their on-field defensive signal-caller – against the Chargers.

It's a responsibility that naturally carries a lot of weight, but it also says a lot about how much the Rams trust Jones.

2) Explosive speed at punt returner

Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis said in February that "we've got to get a guy that can ring the bell and drop the ball over the goal line."

While none of the Rams' punt returners brought one back for a touchdown, they did display speed that would fit the above criteria.

Rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell had a 20-yard punt return that, while negated by a holding penalty, still displayed the speed that was behind a reported 4.32-second 40-yard dash recorded at his pro day.

Similarly, running back Raymond Calais displayed the same speed and explosiveness that Rams general manager Les Snead called a "superpower" last September that made him an appealing addition to their roster with a 46-yard return that set the Rams up near midfield, and eventually, their first points of the game.

3) Justin Lawler shines at EDGE

In his first live game action since 2018 because of preseason injuries each of the previous two years, Lawler quickly made an impact. He was disruptive on the opening drive, pressuring Chargers quarterback Chase Daniels on 2nd and goal from the 2 to help the Rams defense hold them to three points.

On the Rams' second defensive series, he again pressured Daniels, then tackled Chargers running back Joshua Kelley for a three-yard loss on 3rd and 13, forcing the Chargers to punt from deep in their own territory.

Overall, Lawler finished with five total tackles (one for loss) and two QB hits.

Related Links

4) Quarterback Bryce Perkins shines

Perkins was excited about the chance to showcase his arm and his legs, and he didn't disappoint Saturday night.

Helped by Calais' aforementioned punt return, he led the Rams on their first scoring drive, finding wide receiver Trishton Jackson for a four-yard touchdown pass.

In the fourth quarter, he used a stiff-arm to ward off one defender, then leapt over another with a hurdle to get a third-down conversion.

He completed 7 of 10 pass attempts for 42 yards in addition to that passing score, also rushing four times for 23 yards.

5) Tight end Jacob Harris translates training camp and OTAs to live game setting

As mentioned in Friday's Five Players to Watch piece, Harris was a standout during organized team activities, but Rams head coach Sean McVay also emphasized the importance of that showing up when the pads came on.

Well, against the Chargers on Saturday, Harris logged a team-high four catches for 43 yards, including a 13-yard grab where he spun out of a tackle to get the first down. He also showed good ball tracking on a deep pass from Hodges in the third quarter that, had he not caught it out of bounds, would've been a touchdown.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Lawler, Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones react to preseason opener vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Ernest Jones had to say about players' individual performances and more after Saturday night's preseason-opener loss to the Chargers. 
news

Ben Skowronek sustains fractured forearm, to undergo surgery Monday

Rams rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek fractured his forearm Saturday night against the Chargers and will undergo surgery on Monday. 
news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Chargers

Rams outside linebacker Justin Lawler, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and quarterback Bryce Perkins shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Preseason presents big opportunity for Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges

With Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and John Wolford not playing in the preseason, fellow-signal callers Bryce Perkins and John Wolford will lots of chances to show what they can bring to the position group. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bryce Perkins preview preseason game vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Bryce Perkins had to say ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
news

Five players to watch vs. Chargers

Ahead of Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers, theRams.com breaks down five players fans should keep an eye on during the contest. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Devlin Hodges look ahead to preseason game vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Devlin Hodges had to say about what they're looking to get out of the team's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams (ankle) back within the next week, Nick Scott to miss a month after tweaking knee

Injury updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay on cornerback Darious Williams, safety Nick Scott and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
news

Terrell Burgess: "Excited to be back out there"

Rams safety Terrell Burgess is healthy and ready to help make an impact. 
news

SoFi Stadium gameday information to know ahead of Rams-Chargers preseason game

Here's what Rams fans needs to know before they go to Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

First Look: Rams kick off 2021 preseason hosting Chargers at SoFi Stadium 

An early preview of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Advertising