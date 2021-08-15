Five takeaways from Rams' preseason opener vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – While the Rams fell to the Chargers 13-6 on Saturday at SoFi Stadium, the contest still featured plenty of bright spots, including rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, the speed at punt returner, tight end Jacob Harris and more.

Here are five takeaways from the contest:

1) Linebacker Ernest Jones gets a big opportunity

Starting alongside Jake Gervase at inside linebacker, Jones wore the green dot for the Rams defense – meaning, he was their on-field defensive signal-caller – against the Chargers.

It's a responsibility that naturally carries a lot of weight, but it also says a lot about how much the Rams trust Jones.

2) Explosive speed at punt returner

Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis said in February that "we've got to get a guy that can ring the bell and drop the ball over the goal line."

While none of the Rams' punt returners brought one back for a touchdown, they did display speed that would fit the above criteria.

Rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell had a 20-yard punt return that, while negated by a holding penalty, still displayed the speed that was behind a reported 4.32-second 40-yard dash recorded at his pro day.