Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bryce Perkins makes most of return to live game action

Aug 15, 2021 at 10:14 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿ dropped back to pass, scanned through his progressions, then saw an opening to escape the pocket and took off – on 3rd and 9, no less.

Determined to get the first down, the second-year Rams quarterback stiff-armed one defender to the ground, then hurdled another and crossed the line to gain as he landed.

"I definitely felt it," Perkins said postgame, when asked if he could feel his teammates energy when he made the hurdle. "And usually, I always tell my parents this, growing up (in) high school and Pop Warner, when they're closer, they always say they're yelling at me, 'Can you hear me? Can you hear me?' And I always say 'No, when I'm on the field usually I can't hear anything.' But after that play I heard it. It seemed like I heard everybody, everything, saw everybody. But it was awesome. It was a great energy boost and I'm glad that I could make that play for the team."

The day before Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Perkins expressed excitement about the chance to display his dual-threat skillset that had he spent the last year deploying in a practice setting as a member of the Rams' practice squad.

In their preseason opener, the 2020 undrafted free agent signee out of Virginia was able to do just that and make the most of the opportunities presented to him.

Entering the game midway through the second quarter for his first offensive snaps, Perkins capitalized on a 46-yard punt return by running back Raymond Calais that set the Rams up near midfield by leading them on their only scoring drive of the contest. Wide receiver Trishton Jackson, who repped often with Perkins during training camp at UC Irvine, hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Perkins at the end of the series to give the Rams a 6-3 lead late in the first half.

Though Perkins' other two offensive series of the night ended with punts, it didn't diminish what he was able to accomplish from an operational standpoint.

"I thought he did a nice job," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I was real pleased with him. You could see he had a couple of great off-schedule plays tonight. That third-down and nine, that's definitely on SportsCenter tonight. It was exciting to be able to see. I thought the overall operation, getting in and out of the huddle, communicating some of the play call, sending the motions, mixing up your cadence. It's definitely a good positive night for (QB) Bryce (Perkins)."

Perkins, who finished 7 of 10 for 42 yards in addition to that touchdown pass, and added four carries for 23 yards, said he felt comfortable and confident out on the field Saturday night. While heading into the game it felt like he hadn't played live football in a long time, his goal was to have the last year and a half of behind-the-scenes work translate in that setting.

"I tried to stay disciplined with my feet and my eyes and make plays when they were there, and then just be decisive and everything like that," Perkins said. "I think it went pretty well."

Related Links

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Lawler, Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones react to preseason opener vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Ernest Jones had to say about players' individual performances and more after Saturday night's preseason-opener loss to the Chargers. 
news

Ben Skowronek sustains fractured forearm, to undergo surgery Monday

Rams rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek fractured his forearm Saturday night against the Chargers and will undergo surgery on Monday. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' preseason opener vs. Chargers

Linebacker Ernest Jones, speed at punt returner, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, and tight end Jacob Harris highlight the top observations from the Rams' preseason game against the Chargers Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Chargers

Rams outside linebacker Justin Lawler, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and quarterback Bryce Perkins shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Preseason presents big opportunity for Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges

With Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and John Wolford not playing in the preseason, fellow-signal callers Bryce Perkins and John Wolford will lots of chances to show what they can bring to the position group. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bryce Perkins preview preseason game vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Bryce Perkins had to say ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
news

Five players to watch vs. Chargers

Ahead of Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers, theRams.com breaks down five players fans should keep an eye on during the contest. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Devlin Hodges look ahead to preseason game vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Devlin Hodges had to say about what they're looking to get out of the team's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams (ankle) back within the next week, Nick Scott to miss a month after tweaking knee

Injury updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay on cornerback Darious Williams, safety Nick Scott and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
news

Terrell Burgess: "Excited to be back out there"

Rams safety Terrell Burgess is healthy and ready to help make an impact. 
news

SoFi Stadium gameday information to know ahead of Rams-Chargers preseason game

Here's what Rams fans needs to know before they go to Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising