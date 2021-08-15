From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Lawler, Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones react to preseason opener vs. Chargers

"Anytime the coaches just continue to get more comfortable with me playing and being able to control that type of stuff, it means a lot for me, because that's what I enjoy doing, and a part of middle linebacker, that's what I love about it." – Jones

Jones was the Rams' on-field defensive signal-caller on Saturday night, a responsibility he embraced and appreciated.

While it keeps him on the field more, Jones doesn't mind, because he "doesn't want to come off the field anyways."