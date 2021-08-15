Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Lawler, Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones react to preseason opener vs. Chargers

Aug 15, 2021 at 12:38 AM
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker ﻿Justin Lawler﻿, quarterback Bryce Perkins﻿, wide receiver﻿Tutu Atwell﻿, and linebacker Ernest Jones each met with local media following Saturday night's 13-6 preseason loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, discussing what they took away from their individual performances (players) and the special teams' (McVay), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Great things to learn from and that's what you love about the preseason." – McVay

  • While the Rams missed a pair of field goals Saturday night, McVay didn't see it as an operational issue – "it seemed like there was a couple times where you just miss a kick."
  • As for some of the penalties, McVay said those are "things you have to look at" and "bang-bang plays." "Those are big points that the officials make in terms of are you blocking back towards your endzone, and what's it look like in some of the natures of what it's perceived to be and what it actually ends up being isn't always in alignment."

"Just brings me to tears, man." – Lawler

  • Lawler's five-tackle, two-QB hit game Saturday night left an emotional impact on him as he reflected on overcoming the injuries he's been through over the last two years to have a performance like that.
  • "Doing what I love to do after what I've gone through, it's a it's a big deal for me and my family, and it's just good to be out and playing football," Lawler said.

"It felt really good out there. I felt comfortable, confident." – Perkins

  • After spending last season on the Rams' practice squad, Perkins got his first live game action since late December 2019 (his final college game) by playing in Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers.
  • Perkins completed 7 of 10 passes for 42 yards and one touchdown, also rushing four times for 23 yards.

"It was a good experience. First time first NFL game. Got my feet wet." – Atwell

  • Atwell had an active NFL debut, finishing with two catches for 21 yards on offense and getting the chance to return a punt on special teams.
  • Atwell said the game slowed down for him after the first play. "Once I got the feel of it, I was ready to rock and roll," he said.

"Anytime the coaches just continue to get more comfortable with me playing and being able to control that type of stuff, it means a lot for me, because that's what I enjoy doing, and a part of middle linebacker, that's what I love about it." – Jones

  • Jones was the Rams' on-field defensive signal-caller on Saturday night, a responsibility he embraced and appreciated.
  • While it keeps him on the field more, Jones doesn't mind, because he "doesn't want to come off the field anyways."

