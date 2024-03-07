Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announces key additions to executive team

DENVER, CO. – Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today key additions to its executive team as part of a corporate-wide restructuring. Long-time KSE Executive Mike Neary will now be Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Development and Los Angeles Rams President **Kevin Demoff** is being named President, Team and Media Operations.

"When my father established KSE, it was with the vision of creating a global sports and entertainment organization which has championship standards across the board," said KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke. "As my father and I take KSE into this next chapter, we are thrilled to add to our executive team Mike and Kevin, two accomplished and passionate leaders both with a long history as part of the KSE family, to help us evolve our organization and better connect our properties not only here in Denver but across the world. Between transformative developments around our venues, the future of fan engagement through dynamic media offerings, and winning more championships, the future of KSE is bright and Kevin and Mike will help us set the standard to deliver for our community and our fans."

As Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Development, Neary will oversee operations of various KSE companies and venues, notably Ball Arena, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park and the Paramount Theatre. With game-changing developments planned around these venues, Neary will help lead KSE's real estate development initiatives to ensure streamlined operations and to establish a cohesive identity as these exciting mixed-use neighborhoods become a part of the Denver community. In addition, Neary will help set the strategy for KSE's current operations and future growth by leading key functions, such as Human Resources, Information Technology, Risk Management, and others.

Neary will report to Josh Kroenke and will be based in Denver.

"I am extremely honored and excited for this new role within KSE, and want to thank Mr. Kroenke, Josh and the Kroenke Family for trusting me with this opportunity and allowing me to work with such an incredible group of people," said Neary. "The team at KSE consistently delivers world-class entertainment and experiences for our fans and I cannot wait to see what we can do as we continue to build on this momentum."

With an extensive background in real estate development and operations, Neary also has more than two decades of experience working across the various Kroenke affiliated companies, ranging from real estate, to media, to professional sports and entertainment organizations.

As President of Team and Media Operations, Demoff will oversee operations of all KSE teams including the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), and Colorado Mammoth (NLL), as well as operations of all KSE Media properties including Altitude Sports and Entertainment, KSE Radio, and Outdoor Sportsman Group. In this role, he will report to Josh Kroenke.

Demoff will continue to serve as President of the Los Angeles Rams, reporting to Los Angeles Rams and KSE Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Demoff will be based both in Los Angeles and Denver.

"I am honored and humbled to take on this role with KSE and I am grateful to Stan and Josh for this opportunity," said Demoff. "I am excited to work with so many talented teammates who have helped KSE become the most influential sports and entertainment company in the world. With the goal of sustaining winning cultures and organizations that transcend the field, court, or ice, we will collaboratively build a best-in-class experience for our fans in Denver, Los Angeles, and around the globe."

Since joining the Rams in 2009, Demoff helped bring the National Football League and the Rams back to Los Angeles and has played a significant role in delivering on Kroenke's vision to design and construct Hollywood Park, the 298-acre sports and entertainment district in Inglewood that features SoFi Stadium, the home of the Rams. Demoff works closely with General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay and was instrumental in delivering on Kroenke's promise of bringing a Super Bowl Championship to Los Angeles, with the Rams making history and topping the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium. Demoff has worked with local leaders to bring high-profile events to the greater Los Angeles region over the next decade including the FIFA World Cup 26™, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.