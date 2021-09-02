From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of running back Sony Michel and Rams tight ends, Raheem Morris on outside linebackers 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris each met with local media following Wednesday's practice, discussing what they've seen out of running back Sony Michel and the tight ends so far (O'Connell), the outside linebackers opposite Leonard Floyd (Morris), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Obviously as advertised from a standpoint of his balance. You can just see his contact balance, and he's got a very powerful presence when he's got the ball in his hands." – O'Connell
- O'Connell is pleased with what he's seen from Michel so far.
- While Michel is "still learning," he's putting in the work to get up to speed on the Rams' offense – he was spotted spending extra time on the field with running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown after Wednesday's practice.
"Obviously at the top, having (Tyler) Higbee back healthy, so huge for us, can't be understated." – O'Connell
- Asked about the tight ends on Wednesday, O'Connell likes what the group has to offer to the offense.
- Having Higbee healthy is key because of what he does "as a comfort security blanket for the quarterback," according to O'Connell, while Johnny Mundt can be a vertical threat and is "one of the best on the edge blocking at the Y position, F position, however you activate those guys."
- Additionally, they used Jacob Harris throughout training camp "extended from the core, but every day will be a process for him, if we want to activate him in-line or if we want to just keep on activating him outside," O'Connell said. Rounded out by Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton (practice squad), we fell like it's as good of a group as I've been around."
"You just see the competitive nature from all those guys, even some of the guys that are no longer here and how competitive they got, how good they got. That's just a credit to what (assistant linebackers coach) Thad (Bogardus) has been able to do with those guys, being a young position coach with a young group that guys that just really work hard every day." – Morris
- Morris was asked on Wednesday what he sees from the outside linebacker spot opposite Floyd, and spoke highly of Justin Hollins, Ogbo Okronkwo, Chris Garrett, Justin Lawler and Terrell Lewis.
- Hollins has become one of the team's leaders, according to Morris, while they saw Okoronkwo, Justin Lawler (practice squad), and Chris Garrett emerge, and Terrell lewis "come back, getting healthier and getting stronger."
"Captain Fuller. I'm fired up to see him. It's something that we're all proud of." – Morris
- Second-year safety Jordan Fuller was voted by his teammates as one of eight team captains for the 2021 season.
- "The guy's just even calm, nothing's going to bother him," Morris said. "(It's the) type of demeanor that you need to have that green dot. He's got great range on the back end."