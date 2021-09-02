From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of running back Sony Michel and Rams tight ends, Raheem Morris on outside linebackers 

"Obviously as advertised from a standpoint of his balance. You can just see his contact balance, and he's got a very powerful presence when he's got the ball in his hands." – O'Connell

O'Connell is pleased with what he's seen from Michel so far.

While Michel is "still learning," he's putting in the work to get up to speed on the Rams' offense – he was spotted spending extra time on the field with running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown after Wednesday's practice.

"Obviously at the top, having (Tyler) Higbee back healthy, so huge for us, can't be understated." – O'Connell