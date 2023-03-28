Key NFL rule changes for 2023: One date for preseason roster reductions, players other than OL and DL can now wear the number zero, and more

PHOENIX – Several key rule changes passed Tuesday during the NFL's annual league meeting. Here's what Rams fans should know and what those mean for the 2023 season.

1) One date for preseason roster cuts

In previous years, every team had staggered dates and ranges for gradually reducing their roster to its initial 53-man group.

For example, last year:

Aug. 16: Deadline to trim roster from 90 players to 85

Aug. 23: Deadline to trim roster from 85 players to 80

Aug. 30: Deadline to trim roster from 80 to 53

Moving forward, there will be just one firm date to reduce the roster from 90 to the initial 53. This year, it will be Tuesday, August 29.

2) Replay officials can now initiate reviews on failed fourth-down attempts

Failed fourth-down tries are now reviewable after the Houston Texans' proposal "to expand the Replay Official's jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts" passed.

Previously, Replay Officials' jurisdiction for initiating a review included eight categories, ranging from plays that begin after the two-minute warning of each half to when an on-field official makes a ruling of an interception. Failed fourth-down attempts now becomes the ninth.

3) Players now allowed to wear zero

Players other than offensive and defensive lineman now have the ability to wear the number zero on their jerseys.

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was the first player to take advantage of the new rule – shortly after it passed, Jacksonville shared the announcement on its social media channels.

Additionally, kickers and punters are allowed to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.

Other notable bylaws approved and resolutions passed

Bylaws:

Players waived on the Friday and Saturday of the last week of the regular season can be claimed on Monday.

Strength of Victory becomes the second tiebreaker for awarding contracts.

Standard elevation rules now apply to the postseason, and postseason rosters are frozen at 1 p.m. pacific time on the Wednesday following the final week of the regular season.

Resolutions:

Transaction deadline for Saturday night postseason games is now 1 p.m. pacific time on Saturday.