Know before you go: Rams vs. Cardinals Vamos Rams game at SoFi Stadium

Leading up to the matchup, the Rams hosted a PLAY 60 Field Day at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights, unveiled a hand-painted mural by Latina born and LA-based artist Michelle ‘Mr. B Baby’ Ruby at Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood, and participated in a pep rally at Bishop Mora Salesian High School in Boyle Heights as part of the team's celebratory Latino Heritage Month community efforts. In addition, the Rams released a short film highlighting the impact of the North East Lincoln Rams youth football program, featured members of their front office with a series of staff showcases, and provided laundry cards to families in need as part of Friends of Fieldworkers Laundry Love effort.