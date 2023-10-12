Know before you go: Rams vs. Cardinals Vamos Rams game at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Arizona Cardinals for their Week 6 'Vamos Rams' matchup, presented by American Airlines, on Sunday, October 15 at 1:25 p.m. PT. The Rams will culminate Latino Heritage Month on gameday at SoFi Stadium with on-field and in-stadium moments that celebrate Latin heritage and the contributions of the Latino community to American culture and history.
Leading up to the matchup, the Rams hosted a PLAY 60 Field Day at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights, unveiled a hand-painted mural by Latina born and LA-based artist Michelle ‘Mr. B Baby’ Ruby at Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood, and participated in a pep rally at Bishop Mora Salesian High School in Boyle Heights as part of the team's celebratory Latino Heritage Month community efforts. In addition, the Rams released a short film highlighting the impact of the North East Lincoln Rams youth football program, featured members of their front office with a series of staff showcases, and provided laundry cards to families in need as part of Friends of Fieldworkers Laundry Love effort.
RAMS CELEBRATE LATINO HERITAGE MONTH ON GAMEDAY
- Halftime: Fans will enjoy a special Lucha Libre Match on the 50-yard line featuring two luchadores wearing a Rams-themed masks and two other luchadores wearing Cardinals-themed masks. Members of the team's "Vamos Rams" employee resource group and their families and friends will join fans on the field to cheer on the wrestling match.
- National Anthem: The Mariachi Rams will perform the national anthem. The United States Coast Guard will present the colors and 100 members of the USPS L.A. Leadership Team will hold an 80-yard American flag on the field during the anthem.
- Gate Giveaway: Fans in attendance will receive a Vamos Rams Wall Flag, available at all gates while supplies last.
- Rampede Captain: The iconic Luchador, Rey Mysterio, will get fans on their feet and kick off the game as the honorary Rampede Captain.
- SoFi Pregame Show: Mexican American comedian and actor Cheech Marin will join Rams gameday hosts Camryn Irwin and Kirsten Watson during the pregame show as a special guest host. The show will feature an on-field Q&A with Silvia Contreras, member of the Mexican National Team of Flag Football, at 1:10 p.m. PT.
- Recognition of Hispanic & Latino Excellence in Youth Football Award Nominees: The Rams will recognize their Hispanic & Latino Excellence in Youth Football Award nominees, Josiah Hernandez and Maria Murilla, during an on-field moment at 1:04 p.m. Presented by the NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF), the Hispanic & Latino Excellence in Youth Football Award honors outstanding Latino youth football players throughout the League's 32 Club markets. In addition to being recognized on gameday, Hernandez and Murilla will be recognized by the NFL and the HHF. The NFL and the HHF will select eight nominees as "finalists" to receive a scholarship for college, while being celebrated at a special ceremony during Pro Bowl or Super Bowl week.
- Reaching New Heights | The Lincoln Rams Story: To kickoff Latino Heritage Month, the Rams released a short film highlighting the impact of the North East Lincoln Rams youth football program as they redefine a community previously plagued by drug and gang violence through active community engagement and investment in its youth. Guided by Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth, the short film shares how the new Lincoln Rams are inspiring local youth and giving the community a team to rally behind. A cutdown will air on the Infinity Board at SoFi Stadium at 1:09 p.m. PT. In addition, the team will host Lincoln Rams players to enjoy their first Rams' gameday at SoFi Stadium.
- Mariachi Ride Along: The Rams will premiere their first Mariachi Ride Along feature with Cheech Marin, presented by Corona, during the first quarter on the Infinity Board at SoFi Stadium.
- Military Hero of the Game: Korean War Veteran Cesar Parada will be recognized during an on-field moment in the second quarter. Parada's commitment to service started in his youth when he served in the 1st Cavalry Division from 1953-1956. Today, at 88-years-old, Parada is a former council member, and devoted advocate for veterans and youth vocational training in Nogales, AZ. After his military service, he became a pillar of hope in his community and remains active at the American Legion 23 office.
- Exclusive Merchandise: The Rams and 1800 Tequila are celebrating Latino Heritage Month with the launch of the Vamos Rams Limited Merchandise Collection. A curated selection will be available on RamsFanShop.com starting Friday, October 13. In addition, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase an in-stadium exclusive Vamos Rams t-shirt, designed by Inglewood-based artist Diego Mendoza-Ramos, at The Equipment Room on Level 4 South, while stock lasts.
AMERICAN AIRLINES PLAZA TO FEATURE PREGAME ACTIVITIES FOR FANS
- Early Entry Special: $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT.
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Tailgate Activation: Fans will have the opportunity to stop by the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1trailer in Lower American Airlines Plaza for giveaways, corn hole and an interactive photo opportunity to celebrate the digital release of the movie.
- Other Activities for Fans: Visit www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities to learn more about pregame activities for fans including Rams Ramp'd Up, Rams Land kids zone, the Toyota Prize Wheel and more.
- Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff. Entries will open at 11:00 a.m. PT. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.
- Parking & Transportation:Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and are only available for advance purchases.
- Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry.Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.
- Food Trucks: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.)
- Clear Bag:Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.
- Security, Entry, Wayfinding:Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.
- Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.
- Uber Eats at SoFi Stadium: SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, recently announced a partnership to bring order-ahead concessions to fans at SoFi Stadium.
ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION
For information about tickets to Rams games, including season tickets, group tickets, single game tickets and suites, visit www.therams.com/tickets. For more information about Rams gameday, please visit www.therams.com/gameday. Fans can utilize the Rams Virtual Assistant to ask gameday questions. More information about SoFi Stadium, including permitted and prohibited items and a full A-Z Guide, can be found at www.sofistadium.com/planyourvisit/.