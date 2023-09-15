Kobie Turner: NFL debut 'felt really good'

What helped Turner the most in his first regular season game was the biggest understanding gained from those practices – which was, in his words, to "earn the right to rush the passer."

In joint practices, for example, the defense may have a second to get back on track during a second-and-long or third-and-long period. But in a live game, they have to earn the right.

"And so you got to play the run really, really well, and then by that time, you might be a little gassed on that third down, but you still got to go out there and get a big win to get the defense off the field," Turner said.

In the eyes of defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Turner and rookie teammate Byron Young provided the necessary energy their unit needed in Week 1. Defensive tackle ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ thought both played well, while also acknowledging the defense always opportunity for growth.

"I think those guys played good," Donald said. "I think they were productive at times, but again, we always got room for improvement. But it definitely was a good first game overall as a defense, finding ways to put pressure on them, guys flying around, making plays when they needed to in the secondary and we found a way to win that game so we got to keep it going."

The season-opener was a tale of two halves for Los Angeles' defense, but whatever ailed it in the first half was seemingly addressed in the second, as they allowed just 12 net yards in the second half. Similar poise will be needed this Sunday against a 49ers offense that was 6 of 13 on third down and produced 391 total yards.

In that vein, Turner's other takeaway from his first NFL regular season game of taking the highs and the lows and ensuing resilience will be applicable.