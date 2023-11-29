Kyren Williams named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12

Kyren Williams' return from injury was a highly-productive performance.

It's now an award-winning one, too.

The Rams running back on Wednesday was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 12 after tallying 204 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' 37-14 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

With 143 rushing yards and six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns against the Cardinals this past Sunday, Williams became the first player in NFL history with 140-plus rushing yards, six-plus receptions, 60-plus receiving yards and 2-plus receiving touchdowns in single game. His 143 rushing yards made him the first Rams running back since Todd Gurley II in 2015 to record back to back games with at least that many.

Williams' overall Week 12 performance brought him to 113 carries for 599 yards and six touchdowns, plus 19 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns, while starting in six of seven games played.