Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Kyren Williams: "I just feel so happy (and) blessed that I was able to be out there and play football again"  

Nov 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – For all intents and purposes, last Sunday's game against the Cardinals might as well have been Kyren Williams' NFL debut.

Hurt on the first play of the season-opener against the Bills, the Rams rookie running back was activated off of Injured Reserve in Week 10 and managed to make it through playing 16 of their 68 offensive snaps, plus another five snaps on special teams.

"I don't want to be selfish, but I'm just glad I got through my first NFL game," Williams said postgame. "Like you said, first play of the game (in Week 1), I was gone for the last eight weeks, and now I'm just got through my first NFL game, I'm gonna give my mom my jersey. I just feel so happy, like, blessed that I was able to be out there and play football again."

Given Williams' aforementioned workload, Week 10 was more so about him getting acclimated to live action again. Even in those limited opportunities, though, he still looked effective.

His lone carry went for a 9-yard gain, and on that same drive, he had all three of his receptions for 30 yards – including a 14-yard grab that brought the Rams to the Cardinals 10-yard line. The end result of the drive: A 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback John Wolford to wide receiver Van Jefferson.

"I think he did a good job," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. "I was pleased with him. Obviously, kind of similar to what was asked about Van, you saw him get some opportunities towards the latter part of the game. Getting his feet wet in some of that real live competition I think can only benefit him, give him confidence moving forward and we'll continue to see what that looks like for the running back rotation."

The Rams could use a strong performance out of Williams and the rest of their running back rotation this Sunday against a Saints defense that allows the 11th-most rushing yards per game in the NFL entering Week 11. Regardless of his role, though, Williams is just glad to be back out there after an unlucky start to his rookie season.

"What I always say is if you ain't got nerves, you're not ready," Williams said. "Being able to just be on that field, and from the offensive view, being able to be in the backfield and be next to John and see the defense, it was just like football again, all of those nerves were gone and it's just a game, we're just playing a game. At the end of the day, it was fun."

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams travel to New Orleans to take on Saints in Week 11

An early preview of Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

news

Rams RB Kyren Williams details his first snaps on offense & what the future holds for him in L.A. | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 94

Featured on Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams jumps into just how special Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals was to him and how he envisions his role with the Rams moving forward.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 11 road game against the New Orleans Saints.

news

McVay: Cooper Kupp has high ankle sprain, will undergo surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve; plus updates on Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer coming out of Week 10 against the Cardinals.

news

Touchdown catch vs. Cardinals brings back some confidence for Van Jefferson

After enduring a tough rehab following knee surgery during training camp, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson regained some confidence with his late touchdown catch against the Cardinals in Week 10.

news

La temporada de los Rams se complica más al sufrir otra derrota y perder por lesión a Cooper Kupp contra los Cardinals

En duelo de quarterbacks suplentes, Colt McCoy supera a John Wolford para el triunfo de los Cardinals de Arizona que deja a los Rams de Los Ángeles en el sótano de su división.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 27-17 loss to Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 27-17

Rams make it a one-possession game in the third quarter after facing 14-point halftime deficit, but Cardinals pull away in the fourth quarter.

news

Matthew Stafford, Tutu Atwell and Greg Gaines among Rams' inactives for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 10

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 10 regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 10

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising