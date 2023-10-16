McVay: Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers 'going to be out for a little bit,' expected to have more clarity on timeline Wednesday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers are "going to be out for a little bit" after sustaining an ankle injury and a knee injury respectively against the Cardinals in Week 6.

"That's tough information for both of those guys who have done a really good job, and for our team obviously," McVay said.

McVay said they're still working through how long both players would be out and that he would likely have more clarity on a timeline on Wednesday.

"But the initial prognosis looks like it's going to be challenging for those guys in the immediate future," McVay said.

Williams left Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium with an ankle injury after recording 20 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown. Rivers recorded three carries for nine yards and one catch for four yards before leaving the game with a knee injury.

McVay said they're still working through what the running back rotation if in fact Williams and Rivers are unavailable. Rookie Zach Evans had four carries for 10 yards against the Cardinals as the next man up in the rotation.

"Obviously you saw Zach Evans get the first carries," McVay said. "We've got Royce Freeman on the practice squad, and there will be some different things that we're in the midst of working through right now. We'll probably have a little bit better idea once you get the full gauntlet of what it is exactly looking like projection-wise on both Ronnie and Kyren, how that will reflect any sort of decisions as it relates to the roster, and then what it looks for the landscape of the league."