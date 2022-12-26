Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Larrell Murchison has "a little bit of a stinger," not expected to impact status for Week 17 vs. Chargers

Dec 26, 2022 at 12:40 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said defensive tackle Larrell Murchison has "a little bit of a stinger" that isn't expected to impact his ability to play in Week 17 against the Chargers.

Murchison exited Sunday's game against the Broncos with 10:12 remaining with a neck injury and did not return. Prior to the injury, he recorded the first two sacks of his NFL career and added two tackles for loss in his first game as a Ram.

"He's gonna be okay," McVay said. "Has some neck soreness, but we don't anticipate it to affect his ability to be ready to practice on Wednesday and ready to go this week."

Other than that, McVay indicated Los Angeles came out of Week 16 clean.

"Just your typical bumps and bruises, but nothing that's going to affect anybody's game status moving towards the Chargers," McVay said. "So that was a positive for us."

