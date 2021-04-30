Les Snead previews Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

Based on Snead's additional comments, the Rams seem content to wait until it's their turn, or potentially trade back instead of trading up as they determine where that opportunity is.

"We talked through multiple scenarios, so the board's set up and it will be a guide, North Star for us tomorrow," Snead said.

Many talented players at edge, linebacker, and cornerback – widely regarded by experts as positions of need for the Rams – remain on the board heading into Day 2 of the draft, including Georgia edge Azeez Ojulari, LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner and Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Cox, Bolton, Werner and Samuel showed up as possible Rams targets throughout this year's mock draft cycle.

If Los Angeles does decide to trade back, Snead anticipates getting phone calls about pick 88 or pick 103.

"That's usually, historically, where you get a lot of calls as teams want to jump up into the bottom of the third (round) instead of waiting until Saturday to make that pick. That's usually a busy area as well, when you're picking in the late-third (round)."

Similar to previous years, the Rams are content patiently waiting.

"As it gets closer to 57, there will be a good feel for how the board's falling, if it's falling the way we prefer or not," Snead said.

Snead to work draft remotely

As Snead evaluates the direction the Rams will take in Rounds 2 and 3, as well as the remainder of this year's draft, he will be doing so remotely from the garage of his own home after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Snead said he's experiencing mild symptoms. He said had already received his first vaccination shot and was scheduled to get his second early next week, but that will now be delayed as a result of testing positive. Though he is disappointed, he otherwise feels good.

Snead said members of the Rams' Information Technology staff came by his house to strengthen his WiFi and help him remain connected to the team's draft operation.