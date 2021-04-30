Les Snead previews Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft came and went Thursday night with several skill position players coming off the board.
Did that create more opportunity on offense or defense for the Rams, who are scheduled to make their first selection at No. 57 overall in the second round Friday night?
"It's interesting when you're picking in the 50s like we are, there's still a lot of people on the board, both sides of the ball right now," Snead said during a video conference with reporters Thursday night. "But we're still how many picks away? I mean, that board, it'll get wiped out pretty quick. So it'll be interesting once we get in and around our pick, right? What runs occurred at what positions, and what side of the ball may have a stronger player. So we're going try to prepare for multiple positions. That's what you have to do when you pick at 57, unless you're going to attack and be aggressive and go get someone."
Based on Snead's additional comments, the Rams seem content to wait until it's their turn, or potentially trade back instead of trading up as they determine where that opportunity is.
"We talked through multiple scenarios, so the board's set up and it will be a guide, North Star for us tomorrow," Snead said.
Many talented players at edge, linebacker, and cornerback – widely regarded by experts as positions of need for the Rams – remain on the board heading into Day 2 of the draft, including Georgia edge Azeez Ojulari, LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner and Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Cox, Bolton, Werner and Samuel showed up as possible Rams targets throughout this year's mock draft cycle.
If Los Angeles does decide to trade back, Snead anticipates getting phone calls about pick 88 or pick 103.
"That's usually, historically, where you get a lot of calls as teams want to jump up into the bottom of the third (round) instead of waiting until Saturday to make that pick. That's usually a busy area as well, when you're picking in the late-third (round)."
Similar to previous years, the Rams are content patiently waiting.
"As it gets closer to 57, there will be a good feel for how the board's falling, if it's falling the way we prefer or not," Snead said.
Snead to work draft remotely
As Snead evaluates the direction the Rams will take in Rounds 2 and 3, as well as the remainder of this year's draft, he will be doing so remotely from the garage of his own home after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.
Snead said he's experiencing mild symptoms. He said had already received his first vaccination shot and was scheduled to get his second early next week, but that will now be delayed as a result of testing positive. Though he is disappointed, he otherwise feels good.
Snead said members of the Rams' Information Technology staff came by his house to strengthen his WiFi and help him remain connected to the team's draft operation.
The team said Rams head coach Sean McVay, who was also identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, tested negative today.