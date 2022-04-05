Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

For Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner worth departure from traditional approach to inside linebacker position

Apr 04, 2022 at 09:28 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Historically, inside linebacker was not a position the Rams invested in at a premium level over the last five years.

Then again, it's not every year that a player of Bobby Wagner﻿'s caliber becomes available.

That, among multiple reasons, was why the Rams departed from their previous approach and signed Wagner to a five-year deal.

"He was a really good player, a lot of experience, that was available, that wanted to try to continue his journey in football with a hometown team, a team that he felt like had a chance to continue winning like he's been a part of in Seattle," Rams general manager Les Snead said during a video conference with reporters Monday. "All things considered, an opportunity that we definitely analyzed, and jacked that Bobby chose the Rams."

Prior to returning to home to Los Angeles, the 31-year-old Wagner set a franchise record with 1,383 total tackles across 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, collecting six First-Team All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl nods in the process.

Snead said the Rams "weren't really planning for the opportunity" to sign Wagner, who was released by the Seahawks on March 12. After it became apparent Wagner wanted to play for the Rams, Snead said he sat down with head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and the rest of the defensive coaching staff to figure out how they schematically play both Wagner and second-year linebacker Ernest Jones on the field at the same time. They encouraged Wagner to take the time to go through the process and survey the landscape since this was his first time as a free agent, while staying patient on their end.

Eventually, the Rams internally arrived at the conclusion that a Wagner-Jones tandem was viable without being detrimental to Jones' development, while Wagner arrived at the conclusion that the Rams should be his next NFL stop.

"It's gonna be big," McVay said during a separate video conference with reporters Monday afternoon. "And I also think it's huge for Ernest Jones. A lot of the reasons why we drafted Ernest Jones when we did was because he had some traits and characteristics that reminded us of Bobby, and so to be able to pair those two together is something that we're really excited about, and there's going to be a nice spin that we can put on, some of these different personnel groupings to take advantage of getting our best 11 on the grass."

Another piece to the decision, according to McVay, was addressing the leadership lost to offseason departures and retirements.

"We're losing some big-time locker room leaders, when you look at what Andrew Whitworth meant to our football team, when you lose a player like what Von Miller's meant, I thought Eric Weddle's leadership during the playoff run was vital," McVay said. "And to be able to have a guy that will be thrust into a leadership role based on the nature of how you communicate from that middle linebacker spot, but then also just who he is as a human being, there's a lot of positives, a lot of reasons you can be excited about Bobby joining the Rams."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Rams sign punter Riley Dixon to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed punter Riley Dixon to a one-year contract.
news

An updated look at the Rams' use of compensatory picks in the Les Snead and Sean McVay era heading into 2022 NFL Draft

How have the Rams traditionally used compensatory picks during the time general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have worked together?
news

Bobby Wagner: 'Feels great to be back home'

New Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner discusses his decision to sign with the team and the impact he wants to have on L.A.'s defense. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Initial projections for the Rams feature offensive line, edge options

Experts' latest projections for the Rams with the 2022 NFL Draft a little over three weeks away. 
news

Dates for Rams' 2022 offseason workout program announced

Here's when the Rams' offseason workouts will take place this spring. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year deal. Here are five things you should know about him. 
news

Rams agree to terms with LB Bobby Wagner on five-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year contract. 
news

2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available at Rams' positions of need, according to experts, as of March 31

With free agency slowing down a bit, theRams.com looks at the top players available, based on what experts are saying are the Rams' biggest needs.
news

Sean McVay: Getting Matthew Stafford extension done a 'big deal'; Rams still working on new deal for Aaron Donald and in discussions with Cooper Kupp on new deal

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses getting quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract extension done and where things stand on new deals for defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 
news

Agencia libre de los Rams en 2022: las contrataciones, los que se han ido y los que podrían llegar

El fichaje del receptor Allen Robinson le da a Matthew Stafford una nueva arma; el notable linebacker Bobby Wagner es candidato para unirse a la defensa de Los Ángeles
news

Sean McVay confirms Rams' interest in free agent LB Bobby Wagner

The Rams aren't done yet in free agency, as head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team's interest in free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. 
Advertising