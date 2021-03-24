Les Snead: "Special athlete" Leonard Floyd is "more than just an edge rusher" for Rams

Perhaps no 2020 game illustrates that better than Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 10.

In a performance that earned him his first defensive player of the week honor of his career, Floyd registered three sacks, a team-leading five QB hits, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery to help Los Angeles to a 23-16 home win over Seattle. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished 22 of 37 for 248 yards with a pair of interceptions.

That kind of impact from a 6-foot-5, 240-pound defender is valuable, especially in a division in which the Rams face quarterback skillsets like Wilson's and the Cardinals' Kyler Murray's four times a year.

"Leonard's a special athlete with instincts to play the run game, set edges, the AA (athletic ability) to run games along that front seven," Snead said. "You have to be athletic. You have to be able to have the instincts to run those games and run those plays and have that AA to close and finish those games and be more than just a disruptor. And then there's the element of him being able to be tough in coverage and someone that quarterbacks have to shoot over, because he is tall and long when he does drop back. Sometimes the guys in our division we're chasing down, that unique trait, that AA to redirect when all of the sudden the play becomes unscheduled and then have the speed after he does redirect to go chase them down."

In a video documenting him officially signing his new four-year contract, Floyd said he just wanted to come in and be himself while also fitting in with the defense. Whatever he put on tape last year certainly allowed him to accomplish both, and then some – including proving he can do more than just take down opposing quarterbacks.