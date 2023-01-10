Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Liam Coen returning to University of Kentucky as offensive coordinator/QBs coach

Jan 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM
Stu Jackson

Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is returning to the college level.

The University of Kentucky on Tuesday announced it has hired Coen back as its offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, roles he previously held with the Wildcats when he was on head coach Mark Stoops' staff in 2021.

Coen and Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson played key roles in getting quarterback Baker Mayfield prepared for his Rams debut on a tight turnaround in in Week 14. In that game, Mayfield completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown on Thursday Night Football.

The 2022 season was Coen's second stint on Los Angeles' coaching staff. During his first stint, he served as assistant wide receivers coach (2018-19) then assistant quarterbacks coach (2020).

