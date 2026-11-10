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Injury Updates: Puka Nacua likely going on Injured Reserve after sustaining MCL and PCL sprain and turf toe against Commanders; latest on Steve Avila and Trent McDuffie

Nov 09, 2026 at 04:04 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered an MCL and PCL sprain and turf toe in Sunday's game against the Commanders and will likely be placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

"He's going to be out for a good amount of time," McVay said.

Asked later about a specific return timeline for Nacua, McVay was reluctant to provide one other than saying "it's a strong chance that we put him on IR. So we're thinking it's going to be at least a month."

Nacua – who finished with a season-high 150 receiving yards and one touchdown on 14 receptions on Sunday – appeared to injure his knee on Los Angeles' final offensive play of the game at Washington, at the end of a jet sweep he was the ball carrier on. He has 70 receptions for 715 receiving yards and four touchdowns in seven games played so far this season.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I haven't questioned the decision making on that last play over and over in my head of what could have been another option that you felt like could have gotten a conversion and maybe ended the game that would have led to him not taking a violent hit to his right knee," McVay said. "And so it's stuff that I feel tremendous responsibility for, and we got to be able to figure out how to protect these guys while also putting them in positions that help our team and allow them to be able to shine."

McVay also said offensive lineman Steve Avila left Sunday's game with a hamstring strain and that "it's going to be a little bit of time for him, unfortunately, but hopefully we'll get him back at some point."

Asked if the expectation is that Avila will also be an IR candidate, McVay said placing Avila on IR is "not something we're trying to do right now," noting how close the Rams are to approaching the regular season maximum of eight IR return slots teams are allowed to use.

So far, the Rams have used three of those eight return slots – offensive lineman Keagen Trost earlier this season, followed by outside linebacker Myles Garrett and running back Ronnie Rivers last week. However, that doesn't include tight end Terrance Ferguson, who McVay said postgame would probably miss another couple of weeks pulled his hamstring in last Friday's practice while in his 21-day practice window. McVay said they're hoping to avoid not activating Ferguson when that clock expires.

Using one on Ferguson and one on Nacua would then leave the Rams with three return slots, but wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Kobie Turner factor into that as well. McVay has previously indicated they will use one of those return slots on Turner.

McVay also said cornerback Trent McDuffie is "making good progress with his back," and that they will "take it a day at a time and continue to progress and hopefully be able to get him back this week." McDuffie missed Week 9 against the Commanders with a back injury he sustained against the Chargers the week prior.

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