Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 10:
Last Week: 18
Change: +1
Last Week: 12
Change: 0
Last Week: 12
Change: 0
Last Week: 14
Change: -1
Last Week: 12
Change: -1
Last Week: 13
Change: 0
AVERAGE RANKING: 13.7
HIGH: 12 (ESPN and Yahoo!)
LOW: 17 (NFL.com)
BIGGEST CHANGE: +/-1 (NFL.com, Bleacher Report and FOX)
AVERAGE CHANGE: -0.2
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — Arizona Cardinals
NFL.com — 27
ESPN.com — 25
Yahoo! Sports — 26
Bleacher Report — 27
Fox Sports — 25
CBS Sports — 25
AVERAGE RANKING: 25.8