Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions: How to watch, listen to and live stream Wild Card Round playoff game

Jan 10, 2024 at 10:07 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-Lions Wild Card Round playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 14.

MATCHUP

The No. 6 seed Rams hit the road for the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, heading to Detroit take on the No. 3 seed Lions at Ford Field. Coverage on Sunday begins at 5 p.m. pacific time on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 88th meeting overall between the two teams. However, it's only the second-ever in the playoffs – the first playoff matchup between the Lions and the Rams was on December 21, 1952, and the Lions won that game 31-21 in Detroit.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: NBC, Peacock and Universo
  • Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
  • Color analyst(s): Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline reporter(s): Melissa Stark

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

