No shortage of storylines in Rams-Lions Wild Card tilt | Game Preview

Goff the Chain

As for Jared Goff, first let me put down in digital ink how much I admire and appreciate what he's done as a person and player throughout his career – which I began covering in Berkeley.

I'm thankful to Goff for the multitude of fond memories he authored: from the perfect game on Thursday Night against the Vikings to the greatest game in Monday Night Football history; blocking out the noise in New Orleans and sending the Seahawks to Cabo with nine good fingers.

And just as he resurrected Cal and the Rams, he's done it again for the Motor City.

"I so badly want to win a game for this city – win a playoff game for this city," Goff said this week.

The 29-year-old was born more than two years after the Lions won their last playoff game; that franchise is 0-7 in the postseason in his lifetime. This is another career-defining moment for him.

He's so similar to the player he was in Horns, and yet his progress is also undeniable.

On the one hand, the difference between Goff's passer rating when clean versus and when pressured is the largest drop-off in the NFL in 2023, according to Next Gen Stats. By passer rating, only San Francisco's Brock Purdy was better this season when protected. By touchdown-to-interception ratio, only Washington's Sam Howell was worse under duress.

On the other hand, just last week Goff picked apart Minnesota's relentless blitz. Why is that significant? Because the Vikings defensive coordinator is Brian Flores, who was the same Bill Belichick disciple who attacked Goff with zero blitz in 2020. And I'll always believe the beginning of the end of the Goff era in L.A. was that day in Miami when he couldn't solve for Flores, turning it over four times and losing to the Dolphins. Last Sunday he went for 320 yards, two scores, and zero giveaways.

Seeing Red

Among the many similarities between the way the quarterbacks have played since the trade and again this season, red zone performance is what stands out most.

According to NFL Research, Goff (18 TD, 0 INT) and Stafford (17 TD, 0 INT) are the only players with 15 or more passing touchdowns in the red zone without an interception in 2023.

Coaches

I think the coaching storylines are just as good. Think about how staggeringly different their paths to this Sunday are.

Dan Campbell played tight end for ten years, then coached for another decade before ascending to the top spot.

Sean McVay coached tight ends in Washington briefly on his way to being hired by the Rams at 30.

He went to two Super Bowls and won one before he experienced a day below .500 in the NFL.

The Lions needed 12 games to get Campbell his first victory. They had to stomach a tie before they got a win in 2021.

Detroit's head coach articulated the ethos of his team perfectly after finishing this season 12-5.

"They're scarred to perfection, and we will be ready," Campbell said after his Lions matched a franchise record for wins.

That's poet laureate stuff coming from a guy whose most famous phrase was about biting kneecaps.

If you watched how he handled the closing sequence of Week 17 in Dallas, you don't need a statistic to comprehend how aggressive Campbell and the Lions will be Sunday night. According to ESPN, Detroit went for it on fourth down 34 percent of their opportunities this season, the highest rate of any team this century!

And if you're reading this column, you know that the Rams have consistently been at the other end of the spectrum under this staff – they only attempted 17 percent of fourth downs this season (20th in the NFL).

Make McVay Right

McVay's seven playoff wins are already two more than any other coach in history had prior to turning 40 years old (the Rams head coach is approaching 38), according to NFL Research.

He knows what he's doing, here.

And unlike Campbell, who played the top of his depth chart in pursuit of the two-seed (despite the Dallas Cowboys being the heaviest favorite in the league in Week 18), McVay rested his pillars even with the six-seed completely within his grasp.

It worked out for the Rams, who rallied to beat the 49ers anyway. It did not for the Lions, who won their finale but exposed tight end Sam LaPorta and receiver/returner Kalif Raymond to knee injuries.

This season, the Lions averaged 1.3 more yards before first contact with LaPorta on the field compared to plays he was off (per NGS). The Rams had trouble contending with tight ends, allowing the fourth-most yards (987) and second-most touchdowns (8) to that position in 2023. It's hard to see Campbell's decision as anything but the wrong choice if LaPorta is anything less than 100 percent.

Now it's up to the Rams, who are as fresh as can be, to make McVay right.

For example, Cooper Kupp only needed to play 61 snaps in the 25 days leading into Sunday's playoff game.

What if the Super Bowl MVP's best work in an injury-riddled season is still to come?

Every Day's An Audition

One more quick coaching juxtaposition.

There's ample reason to believe that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris – for whom we've been stumping for multiple seasons, now – will be hired as head coaches this cycle.

Deservedly, both have already received interview requests, and so has Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Not that any individual should be judged solely on Sunday's outcome. Quite the opposite, in fact. Their bodies of work speak for themselves and are more trustworthy than a four-quarter sample size.

But what better interview than the pressure-cooker of the NFL playoffs?

Speaking from Experience

The only active player who's been in a Super Bowl huddle with Goff and Stafford is Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein.

And he could be the most important player for L.A. on Sunday, because he'll be locking horns with Aidan Hutchinson – the second selection in last year's Draft and the only player, since sacks became an official stat, with 20 or more plus four interceptions in his first two NFL seasons.