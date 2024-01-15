Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 24-23 playoff loss to Lions

Jan 14, 2024 at 10:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

DETROIT, MI – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with the media following the team's 24-23 Wild Card loss to the Lions Sunday night at Ford Field, discussing Stafford's performance, their reflections on the Rams' 2023 season and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I learned a lot and really appreciate this group. They helped me find my way again." – McVay

  • There was a noticeable joy and energy that McVay got out of a young Rams roster this season, and he indicated that journey had a big impact on him personally.
  • "I'm so proud of this football team," McVay said.

"Matthew Stafford, he was outstanding." – McVay

  • Gutting through a painful hit, Stafford gave the Rams everything he had and finished 25 of 36 passing for 367 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Stafford's 367 passing yards were 13 yards shy of matching his playoff single-game career-high.

"Honestly, probably the opportunities missed." – Stafford

  • For Stafford, that is what he'll remember the most from this game.
  • Still, he was proud of the team and what it accomplished when it wasn't really given a chance to be in this position externally at the beginning of the season.

"Man, it was fun. I had a blast." – Stafford

  • The youthful energy of this roster also had a positive impact on Stafford this season.
  • "We had a lot of young guys, and not only rookies, and just guys that have played a lot of football, that stepped into big-time roles and became huge pieces of our team and stars in our league," Stafford said.

