Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Lions Wild Card Round playoff game

Experts make their predictions for Wild Card game
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Lions:
- Three of NFL.com's five experts have the Lions defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
- ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 28-24, while Seth Walder predicted the Lions to win 24-20. Read more here.
- CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has the Rams defeating the Lions 31-30. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop on how Detroit molded the toughness of Rams QB Matthew Stafford
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on how the Rams went from 2022 implosion to the NFL playoffs in just 12 months (subscription required to read)
- Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Stafford preparing to be Ford Field tough heading into Sunday's game
- Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News on DB Russ Yeast being ready if called upon against Lions
- The Associated Press' Greg Beacham on the Rams' young players preparing for their first NFL playoff game
- Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice on how Stafford has unlocked the most advanced version of the Rams' offense yet