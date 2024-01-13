Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Lions Wild Card Round playoff game

Jan 13, 2024 at 06:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Jan. 13 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Wild Card game

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Lions:

  • Three of NFL.com's five experts have the Lions defeating the Rams. Read their full breakdown of the matchup and score predictions here.
  • ESPN's Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 28-24, while Seth Walder predicted the Lions to win 24-20. Read more here.
  • CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has the Rams defeating the Lions 31-30. Read more here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

