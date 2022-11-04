Los Angeles Rams fifth annual 'Salute to Service Week' to feature variety of military appreciation efforts

U.S. VETS – Inglewood is the inaugural U.S. VETS site and aims to support successful transitions of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling and career development.

Tuesday, November 8 – Rams Rookies Care Package Delivery at U.S. Coast Guard Base Los Angeles/Long Beach

In partnership with Bob Hope USO, Rams offensive tackle AJ Arcuri , cornerback Derion Kendrick and tight end Roger Carter Jr. will join Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage to deliver Operation Gratitude Care Packages to more than 150 U.S. Coast Guardsmen at the Los Angeles/Long Beach base. Operation Gratitude Care Packages contain handwritten letters of gratitude, snacks, hygiene products and handmade items.

During the delivery, the Rams will take a tour of the base and have lunch with the Coast Guardsmen in the galley. Each service member will be entered into a raffle to receive two tickets to the Rams Salute to Service game on Sunday, November 13. The Rams will draw three winners. Additionally, the Coast Guardsmen will have the opportunity to take photos with the Rams players, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage.

The USO, a private nonprofit organization, strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. Locally, Bob Hope USO delivers USO programs, services, and outreach across 51,000 square miles comprised of eight counties in Southern and Central California. The USO is a family of volunteers, sustained by the charitable contributions of millions of generous Americans, united as a Force Behind the Forces®.

U.S. Coast Guards Base Los Angeles/Long Beach provides a wide variety of services in direct support of Coast Guard activities in Southern California. Among these are local and area housing, warehousing, health care, work-life, transportation of household goods and personnel support services.

Thursday, November 10 – Welcome Home Kit Pack at Weingart Center's 11010 smB Senior & Veteran Housing Development

As part of the team's Salute to Service Week efforts, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will pack welcome home kits for 50 veterans experiencing homelessness who will soon move into 11010 smB, the Weingart Center's newest permanent supportive housing development for seniors and veterans experiencing homelessness. Each welcome home kit will include pillows, courtesy of Sleep Number, as well as household essentials and cleaning supplies provided by the Rams.

The Weingart Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that provides homeless individuals with the basic tools necessary to stabilize their lives, secure income and find permanent housing. Their mission is to empower and transform lives by delivering innovative solutions to break the cycle of homelessness. As one of the best comprehensive human services organizations in the western United States, the Weingart Center is committed to establishing a world in which all people have and maintain a high-quality productive life.

Saturday, November 12 – TAPS Families of Fallen Service Members to Attend Rams Walkthrough

The TAPS families of fallen service members, LCpl Matthew Ehrlich and SPC Luis E. Llamas, Jr., will attend the team's walkthrough on Saturday, November 12. On Sunday, the Rams will recognize the two families of fallen service members as the 'Heroes Among Us' honorees during the first quarter.

TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors) is a national nonprofit organization providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources for all those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one. Since 1994, TAPS has provided comfort and hope 24/7 through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones. In 2021, TAPS connected with 9,246 newly bereaved loved ones, adding to the nearly 100,000 military survivors currently receiving support from TAPS. TAPS provides an array of programs, comfort, and resources for the families of the fallen.

Sunday, November 13 – Rams to Honor Military Members During Salute to Service Game

As part of the Salute to Service game, the Rams will celebrate current and former military members in a variety of ways: