Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football in Week 15

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Packers Week 15 Monday Night Football regular season game on Monday, Dec. 19.

MATCHUP

The Rams (4-9) take on the Packers (5-9) in Green Bay for the third time in two years, with kickoff from Lambeau Field scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time nationally on ESPN and locally on Rams affiliate ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles.

Including the playoffs, Sunday's game will mark the 98th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Packers leading the series 48-47-2. The Packers won the last meeting 36-28 on November 28, 2021 at Lambeau Field.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM

Predict the action during the Rams-Packers game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem/play!

Weekly prizes include:

1st place - 2 tickets to a future Rams game

2nd place - Autographed football

3rd place - $150 Gift Card to the Rams Fan Shop

4th place - NFL+ subscription for the 2022 season

5th place - $75 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop

Season-long prizes include:

1st place - Private suite for a Rams preseason game

2nd Place - Pair of season tickets for 2023 season

3rd place - 2 club seats with all-inclusive food and beverage to a future Rams game

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: ESPN

ESPN Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Joe Buck Color Analyst: Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman Sideline reporters: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

Play-by-Play: J.B. Long

J.B. Long Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew Sideline: D'Marco Farr

D'Marco Farr Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA

KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM - Riverside, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 980 AM

Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago

Troy Santiago Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA

KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA

KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA