Los Angeles Rams create virtual combine for high school student-athletes

The Los Angeles Rams have launched a Virtual Combine for aspiring college student-athletes who are looking for an opportunity to showcase their skills and character for college scouts and coaches.

Through the Rams' Virtual Combine, high school student-athletes can upload videos of themselves participating in a variety of combine drills and challenges to display their skills and abilities. All participants are required to create a personal profile that lists their height, weight, position, current school, graduation year and other information.

Drills and activities featured in the Rams' Virtual Combine test football IQ, strength, change of direction abilities, lateral movement, route running and more. The Combine also features drills that are specific to each position group.

The Rams Virtual Combine aims to provide student-athletes the opportunity to receive the exposure needed to play at the next level without a definite indication that high school football games will begin to be played in Southern California in early January of 2021.

As a result of a statewide COVID-19 spike, the California Interscholastic Federation disclosed on November 16th that the release of updated youth sports guidance to create a path forward for high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic has been postponed and that all CIF competitions will not be permitted until the new guidance is approved.