Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Marquise Copeland emerged as dependable piece to defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

Feb 06, 2023 at 11:38 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland followed what has become a familiar trend for the Rams: A former undrafted free agent who developed into a meaningful contributor.

Now, after recording a career-high 31 total tackles and the first sack of his NFL career in 2022, Copeland is scheduled to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.

So, where do the Rams and Copeland go from here?

When a player is a restricted free agent, his original team can place a one-year tender on them that includes draft compensation and/or right of first refusal. That player can negotiate with any team, even when tendered. If the player signs an offer sheet from another team and his original team declines to match it, the original team is entitle to the corresponding draft compensation, unless it's just a right of first refusal tender.

The deadline for placing those tenders is prior to 1 p.m. pacific time March 15. If a team withdraws that qualifying offer, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent. If a team does extend one of those qualifying offers, the player has until April 21 this year to sign an offer sheet, his original team has until April 26 to exercise right of first refusal.

Thus, Los Angeles could tender Copeland, whose 14 defensive tops – tackles causing an unsuccessful play by the offense – were fifth-most among Rams defensive lineman last season. And although he missed two games with a high ankle sprain, he still played in 15 overall, with nine starts.

If the Rams decide to go in a different direction and not bring back Copeland, they could turn to third-year defensive tackle Bobby Brown III as an internal option. One of several young players the Rams got a closer look at toward the end of last season, Brown received praise for the way he capitalized on his opportunities during that time. Defensive tackleJonah Williams, who saw his defensive snaps substantially increase after both Copeland and Aaron Donald got hurt late in the season, is another internal possibility.

Another potential internal option: If L.A. decides to not make switch to outside linebacker permanent for Michael Hoecht, they could turn to Hoecht as a potential replacement on the interior. While Hoecht is an exclusive rights free agent, those free agents cannot negotiate with other teams if his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum based on accrued seasons. He was also an interior defensive lineman prior to making that switch.

Like with any position, the Rams could also go the external route of free agency or the draft to find Copeland's replacement.

Related Content

news

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey will be representing the Rams at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Here's how you can watch it.

news

Chandler Brewer proved dependable at guard | Free Agent Spotlight

In the ninth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines offensive lineman Chandler Brewer.

news

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins gained valuable experience in 2022 | Free Agent Spotlight

In the eighth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players who are scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines quarterbacks John Wolford and Bryce Perkins.

news

Jalen Ramsey named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey is headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur

The Rams on Friday officially announced the hiring of Mike LaFleur as their next offensive coordinator. Here are five things fans should know about him.

news

Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Mike LaFleur as their next offensive coordinator.

news

Matt Skura, Oday Aboushi and Ty Nsekhe stepped up when called into action | Free Agent Spotlight

In the seventh of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines offensive linemen Matt Skura, Oday Aboushi and Ty Nsekhe.

news

NFL.com: Van Jefferson was Rams' unsung hero of 2022 season

As part of an exercise for each team, NFL.com's Nick Shook selected wide receiver Van Jefferson as the Rams' unsung hero for the 2022 season.

news

Riley Dixon enjoyed career season with Rams | Free Agent Spotlight

In the sixth of a series spotlighting a handful of Rams players scheduled to become free agents, theRams.com examines punter Riley Dixon.

news

2022 was a season of career firsts for multiple Rams players

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, defensive back Cobie Durant, defensive tackle Greg Gaines and wide receiver Van Jefferson all reached milestones in 2022.

news

Breakout performances & unforgettable moments highlight the 2022 Rams End-of-Season Awards

Although this year didn't go as planned, it doesn't take away from the individual accomplishments and indelible moments from the 2022 Los Angeles Rams season. J.B. Long reflects on this past season and details those moments in this year's season-ending awards.

Advertising