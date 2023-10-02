McVay: Matthew Stafford (hip) 'should be good to go' for Week 5 vs. Eagles, plus updates on Kyren Williams, Tyler Higbee, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Cooper Kupp and Ochaun Mathis 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said quarterback Matthew Stafford "should be good" to go for Week 5 against the Eagles after suffering a hip contusion against the Colts.

"We'll be smart with him, but he should be good to go," McVay said. "He's a stud, and obviously we saw him gut through that yesterday. Definitely took a good shot there. But we feel like he should be good to go."

McVay said he didn't expect Stafford to be limited in practice this week, but "we'll see."

McVay confirmed Stafford got his hip checked out. He said Stafford "took a good shot to his hip and (got a) good deep bruise, and some swelling and things like that, that really happened immediately. But he was able to push through, and I think it was good to be able to kind of get him treated and try to minimize that right afterwards."

While Stafford is "nice and sore" today, McVay expects Stafford will continue to make progress the rest of the week.

In terms of other injury updates coming out of Sunday's game against the Colts, McVay said running back Kyren Williams also suffered a hip contusion, but noted that he and Stafford finished the game. Tight end Tyler Higbee "got his thumb banged up a little bit," and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom temporarily left Sunday's game after he "strained his groin a little bit" and they'll see where he's at on Wednesday.

And although Alaric Jackson was inactive on Sunday, McVay said Jackson did a good job during his pregame workout and that there was "still possible optimism that he could go yesterday," but the team ultimately erred on the side of caution by deciding to hold him out. Jackson remains day-to-day.

"Anytime we're dealing with those hamstrings or those soft tissues, we'll take it a day at a time," McVay said.

Meanwhile, McVay reaffirmed the Rams would be starting the 21-day activation window for wide receiver Cooper Kupp this week, and said the team would also be doing the same for rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis﻿.