Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams' rapport benefitting from training camp practices this year that they didn't have together in 2025

LOS ANGELES – Like a business or an interpersonal connection, time is a valuable commodity.
It became apparent just how valuable having it on task, and together, was for quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams never got the chance to catch passes from Stafford during last year's training camp because Stafford was sidelined with a back injury. There were flashes of that connection's potential early in the regular season, but they were just that – fleeting – until Week 7 became the match hitting the strike pad and sparking, with Adams finishing as the NFL's regular season leader in touchdowns with 14.
This year, Stafford has had a modified practice schedule with two days on and two days off in the Rams' four-day practice blocks, but the difference in getting those reps prior to the start of the regular season has been noticeable.
"We're getting a whole different start than what we did last year," Adams said on Aug. 2. "I think we put together a pretty good product last season, but any time you can have these grinding days where you come out here, play ball and lock in on the details, that'll help you be in a much better position when it's time to really go."
Timing is everything, and there was no better example of how in-sync Stafford and Adams were than Stafford's over-the-shoulder touchdown pass arriving into Adams' late hands with cornerback Jaylen Watson in tight coverage during Monday's practice.
Chemistry like that will go a long way toward helping the Rams achieving their ultimate goal after falling short of it last season with a loss in the NFC Championship. Adams said that on the plane ride home after that game, Stafford – who sits in front of him – turned around, looked at him and told him, "I'm sorry, man, I wanted that for you so bad."
"He's just a great player, a great teammate, a guy that has accomplished a lot on a personal level (and) in this league," Stafford said on Aug. 3. "(He's) been a part of some really good teams that just haven't gotten the opportunity to go get that done. As much as I wanted to go play in that game, and a lot of other guys did too, I wanted it more for other guys that haven't either gotten the opportunity to be there or win it."
Adams recently shared a cinematic highlight of the aforementioned over-the-shoulder catch with the caption "not our first rodeo." Building on that foundation established late last season in this training camp by making up for lost time only stands to benefit both – and lead to more moments like that.
"When you're as intentional as they are, repetition ends up being the mother of learning," McVay said. "It's also the best way to be able to develop rapport with each other and that's so important whether you're a center playing with a guard, a guard playing with a tackle, or quarterbacks (with) receivers."