Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams' rapport benefitting from training camp practices this year that they didn't have together in 2025

Chemistry like that will go a long way toward helping the Rams achieving their ultimate goal after falling short of it last season with a loss in the NFC Championship. Adams said that on the plane ride home after that game, Stafford – who sits in front of him – turned around, looked at him and told him, "I'm sorry, man, I wanted that for you so bad."

"He's just a great player, a great teammate, a guy that has accomplished a lot on a personal level (and) in this league," Stafford said on Aug. 3. "(He's) been a part of some really good teams that just haven't gotten the opportunity to go get that done. As much as I wanted to go play in that game, and a lot of other guys did too, I wanted it more for other guys that haven't either gotten the opportunity to be there or win it."

Adams recently shared a cinematic highlight of the aforementioned over-the-shoulder catch with the caption "not our first rodeo." Building on that foundation established late last season in this training camp by making up for lost time only stands to benefit both – and lead to more moments like that.