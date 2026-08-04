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Coleman Shelton serving as 'QB2' of the Rams offense and Matthew Stafford's 2025 MVP season

Aug 04, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Rams' "QB2" is a player that has quite the familiarity with both quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Sean McVay offense.

In his first year back in Los Angeles for the 2025 season, following a one-year stint in Chicago, center Coleman Shelton became the unsung hero of a career year for Stafford. And he filled that role with ease because of the dedication and meticulousness he puts into his preparation that makes him a true extension of QB1.

Shelton Roster

Coleman Shelton

#65 OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 292 lbs
  • College: Washington

"He's literally QB2 in our minds," offensive lineman Kevin Dotson said. "When it comes to play calling and stuff like that, whatever he says goes. I don't care if he tell me to do a backflip and go right, I'm gonna do a backflip and go right because he's put that work in. He's put in that dedication and watching the tape, being in there with the quarterbacks to know what the quarterbacks are thinking, what (Stafford) wants this week. So we just trust him with our whole hearts that he's going to get the job done, and he's really meticulous in the way he likes to run — so we like that."

As much as preparation plays a part in making all the parts of the offense move, the communication aspect is just as important. For Stafford to ensure all the moving parts work together, he relies on Shelton and trusts him the same way Shelton's fellow offensive lineman trust him.

"He's vital," Stafford said. "His ability to communicate in loud environments, what we want to get done, quickly, concisely and clearly for all those guys up front was integral in how well we played both in the run game and the pass game. ...  He does such a great job of communicating and spreading that word down the line of scrimmage for those guys, so they can play with a quieted mind and play fast and physical."

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In order for Shelton to feel comfortable and prepared for gamedays, he attends and takes note of multiple position-group meetings to further build that trust and preparation with the entire offense.

For Shelton, that dedication and preparation looks like attending meetings with the quarterbacks to understand the play calls, running backs to understand the protection and, of course, the offensive line to get everyone on the same page.

"It just takes putting in the work, knowing what everybody's supposed to do and studying the defense, being immersed in our playbook," Shelton told therams.com. "I've been fortunate being in the system for a while now, so it's just about getting everybody on the same page, and me making sure that I communicate it well to everybody else."

After starting 13 games at center in 2022 and every game at center in 2023, Shelton built a strong rapport with both the offensive line and Stafford. The transition back to the Rams last season for 2025, starting all 17 games at center yet again, felt effortless because of all the prior experience Shelton had with both the Rams' offense and Stafford.

"It felt good coming back, kind of felt like a seamless transition, really like no time had passed," Shelton said. "It's good getting back and working with (Stafford), and the relationship we have. On field, we're able to work well with each other and be on the same page."

Shelton doesn't take the year away from Los Angeles for granted, though, explaining how every experience can teach something.

"There's always life experiences wherever you go, and there's always learning new things and seeing football from a different lens," Shelton said when asked about what his year in Chicago taught him. "Whether it's learning a new offense, or coming back into an old offense, there's a lot of things you learn and you take with you."

Despite the wealth of experience as a center from his first stint in Los Angeles, to Chicago, to now his second season in his second stint in L.A., Shelton still dedicates himself to the same level of communication, trust and preparation. To do so, he follows the same philosophy he has year in and year out, and that all starts at training camp.

"I've always stayed in the process of just trying to get better one day at a time," Shelton said. "Right now in camp, it's about setting our foundation and getting everybody right, and just stacking blocks and getting ready for the season."

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