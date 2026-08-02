From the Podium: Kyren Williams and Kam Curl discuss vibe of training camp and personal roles this season

"I was just telling (head coach Sean McVay) earlier today, camp doesn't feel like it's practice and we're working. To me, it feels like it's all a workout. We're all just working out here to get better. We're having fun, bonding with the guys on the field, off the field." - Williams

For Williams, camp feels like a workout. As he mentioned, and like many of his teammates has said before, training camp is a great time for everyone in the locker room to bond both on and off the field, given the college-like nature of staying in the dorms and meetings at LMU.

For Curl, training camp never gets easier. "This is my seventh one," Curl said. "You don't really get used to it. It's always hard, so you always got to push through it." Despite training camp still proving difficult after six years of experience, those prior six seasons also give Curl a boost of confidence as a leader in a secondary with old and new faces.

"I feel like I'm turning more into a vocal leader. I'm the guy with the most experience in the back end now. So I'm just being more of a leader, and it's showing me that if you do the right thing, guys will follow, and then you bring them up with you. Don't just try to do it by yourself." - Curl

Now entering his seventh training camp, Curl is the most experienced player in the Rams defensive back room. The year of experience also extends to the safety room as a whole as this is Curl, Quentin Lake, Jaylen McCollough and Kam Kinchens' third season all playing together as well.

While a bigger leadership role comes with its perks, having more experience and being an older player also comes with some drawbacks as Curl has noted. "I remember being the young guy, now I'm the guy with the most experience. They be trying to call me 'unc,' but I'm not even that old. So I just take it on the chin, man," Curl said.