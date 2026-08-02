10 Observations from 2026 Rams Training Camp: WR-CB battles highlight Day 6

Davante Adams reliable all over the field: What's been a good training camp for Adams turned into a great one on Saturday. Adams displayed the release at the line of scrimmage that he's known for, proving reliable in short-yardage situations when a blitz came or he was assigned on a slant. But the true highlight-reel play came in a one-on-one situation when Stafford placed the ball perfectly over cornerback Trent McDuffie's head and into the hands of Adams on a 10-yard fade in the end zone.

Rookie connection on display: Daniels had multiple highlight-reel plays, most of which on great passes from quarterback Stetson Bennett IV with the second-team offense. Daniels' top play of the day, through, came on a crossing route in the end zone when Simpson lofted a pass perfectly over a defender but short enough so Daniels wasn't hit by another defender running towards him. The rookie-to-rookie connection is a continuation of the highlights seen throughout Rams Training Camp thus far. "I think in the NFL it's hard to be consistent day in and day out, especially being a rookie," running back Kyren Williams said after practice on Saturday. "I think they both they both show up each and every single day ready to work, and we've only seen great things from them."

Wide receiver Mario Williams makes some noise: After a quiet camp so far, Williams made a statement on Day 6. He had multiple receptions over the field, including a diving catch on a scramble drill from Bennett that brought applause from the crowd at LMU.

Stafford defense recognition on point: Stafford has had some famous no-look passes, and that has only continued as his career has gone on. The intuition from Stafford came when he had a check down available to running back Blake Corum but turned it down for a no-look pass to Adams coming across the field. Stafford also sniffed out a blitz and didn't even complete the play-action motion and instead got it out to Adams.

Offseason work paying off for Blake Corum: Williams noted some of the changes he's noticed in Corum during the offseason. "I would say he's a lot leaner for sure, he looks a lot more explosive," Williams said. That explosiveness has been on display all camp as, on multiple occasions, Corum went untouched in the back field before reaching the second level, both a credit to his speed and the offensive line creating room for him.

Another day off for defensive end Myles Garrett: While Garrett did not practice for a second-straight day, a team spokesperson said it was a scheduled rest day for him.

Emannuel Forbes Jr. has a solid day: One of his best plays came when he knocked the ball loose from wide receiver Puka Nacua's grasp for a forced fumble. He also had a near-interception –it went through his hands on a pass Stafford placed too high for his intended receiver.

Cam Lampkin brings the physicality: Another standout play by the secondary included a physical pass breakup on a pass from Bennett, intended for wide receiver Konata Mumpfield near the sideline.

Swatted by Stewart: Coming off of a stunt, outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart quickly got his arm up to break up a Stafford pass at the line of scrimmage.