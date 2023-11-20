Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

'This is one of the things that makes him great': Matthew Stafford brushes off big hit to help rally Rams to Week 11 win over Seahawks

Nov 19, 2023 at 07:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – For quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams, it was a gut-check moment. 

Literally. 

Los Angeles was trailing the Seattle Seahawks 16-7 with 14:05 remaining in the fourth quarter when Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards delivered a clean but vicious hit to Stafford's midsection after Stafford launched a pass on a trick play that was intercepted by Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Not only did Stafford not miss a single snap after that play, he also went on to help L.A. rally to score the final 10 points of Sunday's game in a 17-16 Rams victory. 

"Wasn't great, but just needed a second really more than anything," Stafford said. "Unfortunate play, didn't want it to end the way it ended. Looked better when we repped it in practice, and obviously wasn't a successful play, but proud just proud of the guys for bouncing back." 

On the next offensive series, Stafford completed each of his next four passes – gains of 23, 14 and 17 11 yards – to help set up running back Darrell Henderson's 1-yard touchdown run that cut their deficit to two with 7:41 remaining. 

The first play after the change of possession from defensive back Derion Kendrick interception? A 32-yard completion to wide receiver Puka Nacua, on a drive that again reached inside the Seahawks 5-yard line and ended with what would be kicker Lucas Havrisik's game-winning field goal. 

Stafford's numbers after the big hit and pick: 7 for 11 passing for 111 of yards – out of the 190 total passing yards he had on the afternoon and out of his 17 for 31 overall passing. 

"It comes from our leader, from number nine," Nacua said. "The grit – you see him take some of those shots during the game, and the ability to stand back up and still command our offense and lead him in the way he does. When you have number nine in the backfield, a lot of things are going right." 

Rams head coach Sean McVay postgame joked that maybe they should punch Stafford in the gut right before a game. But on a serious note, McVay also noted how Stafford's response only reinforced his legacy and reputation. 

"I think the urgency went up, and I think this is one of the things that makes him great, is these types of moments," McVay said. "You can add it to his legacy and his storied career of these come-from-behind wins, when it looks like the chips are stacked against you and he just finds a way to be able to get the drives."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 17-16 Week 11 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following team's 17-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams edge Seahawks 17-16 at SoFi Stadium after Seattle's late 55-yard field goal attempt misses wide right

Thanks to timely plays by their offense and defense, a late field goal, and a missed field goal by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers, the Rams hung on to defeat the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Cobie Durant among Rams' inactives for Week 11 vs. Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Sunday's game between the Rams and the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 11 matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 11: Creating takeaways and limiting offensive playmakers among areas of focus 

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 11 matchup with the Seahawks, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Urgidos y con Matthew Stafford de regreso, los Rams necesitan calentarse ante una defensa de Seahawks que se dobla mucho

Los Ángeles no tiene más tiempo que perder y tras su semana de descanso intenta quebrar la mala racha al recibir a Seattle en SoFi Stadium
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 11

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Injury Report 11/17: Cobie Durant questionable for Week 11 vs. Seahawks; no designations for Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones IV

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams return from bye, primed and ready for rival Seahawks | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses the need to open things up on offense, how pivotal a role special teams may play for L.A., and what challenges the Seattle Seahawks receivers will present in Week 11.
news

Matthew Stafford: 'Good to be back out there' 

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford participated fully in Wednesday's practice, and expects to do so Thursday and Friday. 
news

Carson Wentz thankful for opportunity with Rams, will 'help in whatever way I can and I'm going be ready'

Carson Wentz reacts to signing with the Rams and how he approached the time leading up to his new opportunity. 
Advertising