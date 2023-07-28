Stafford-Kupp connection clicking once again

Kupp was away from spring workouts for most of the offseason program as he and his wife, Anna, awaited the birth of their third child. Los Angeles also took a precautious approach to his workload when he returned to OTAs on the heels of last season's tight-rope ankle procedure. Thus, it wasn't until throwing together a little bit in July that Stafford and Kupp had the chance to extensively do so.

"That's been kind of the weird but really cool thing," Kupp said. "It's kind of felt like that from the first time he was here in '21, you know? It was just like that OTAs, it just kind of clicked. And we came out after OTAs, we were able to throw together a little bit in July, and it just felt like first time back, timing was just right there. I'm glad you guys see that. I'm glad that's coming through. It's just been something that seems like it's just kind of very natural and it's happened, and certainly, we don't take for granted that there's work that's involved in that as well. Lots of reps and time as you tone that in as well, but, yeah it is nice having that where you come back, you feel like you can you just pick up where you left off."