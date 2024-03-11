 Skip to main content
"Matthew Stafford: Locked In" will give fans first inside look at Rams QB on and off field

Mar 11, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

You know the toughness. The no-look passes and side-arm throws. The poise in the face of real and outside noise.

What may not know is the grind and sacrifice it takes inside and outside of the building.

For the first time ever, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is taking you behind the scenes of it all.

Two games in five days. The pressure of a playoff push and facing his former team in the postseason. The respect of teammates and coaches. The family that anchors him.

Witness the drive of Nine like you've never seen it before.

Check out the trailer for "Matthew Stafford: Locked In" below. The documentary will premiere on the Rams' channels and NFL Network on Thursday, April 18 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, with an encore on Friday, April 19 at 12 AM ET/Thursday, April 18 at 9 PM PT. The show also will air later in April on NFL Channel. 

"Matthew Stafford: Locked In" is directed by Director and Co-Founder of the creative and forward-thinking production company Invisible Collective Justin Polk and co-produced by the Rams and Summit House Co-Founder Steve Cundari. Los Angeles Rams Studios in partnership with Cundari's team at Ritual Film Co. led filming, and both Revolve and NFL Films were brought on to edit the trailer and feature respectively.

