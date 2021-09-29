Matthew Stafford named Week 3 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Stafford completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 343 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams' 34-24 win over the Bucs last week. His four touchdown passes gave him nine total this year, tying him with Kurt Warner for most touchdown passes by a Rams quarterback through their first three games of a season. Additionally, his nine touchdowns-to-one interception ratio this season is his best through the first three games of an NFL season in his 13-year career.

Stafford also recorded his 51st career game of 300 or more passing yards with his performance against the Bucs.

This is Stafford's second player of the week honor in three weeks and third overall of his NFL career; he also earned it for Week 1 this season and Week 11 of his 2009 rookie season with the Lions.