Matthew Stafford named Week 3 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 29, 2021 at 05:30 AM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Stafford completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 343 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams' 34-24 win over the Bucs last week. His four touchdown passes gave him nine total this year, tying him with Kurt Warner for most touchdown passes by a Rams quarterback through their first three games of a season. Additionally, his nine touchdowns-to-one interception ratio this season is his best through the first three games of an NFL season in his 13-year career.

Stafford also recorded his 51st career game of 300 or more passing yards with his performance against the Bucs.

This is Stafford's second player of the week honor in three weeks and third overall of his NFL career; he also earned it for Week 1 this season and Week 11 of his 2009 rookie season with the Lions.

With his Week 3 recognition, Stafford joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (twice in 2001) as the only Rams quarterbacks to win the award multiple times within a single season.

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams and Cardinals square off in battle of undefeated NFC West teams in Week 4

An early preview of Sunday's Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
news

McVay: Justin Hollins to undergo surgery to repair partially-torn pec; Darrell Henderson Jr. "making good progress" 

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of outside linebacker Justin Hollins and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. heading into their Week 4 home game against the Cardinals. 
news

Otra bomba de Stafford y una defensa golpeadora ayudan a los Rams a tumbar a Brady

El quarterback de Los Ángeles lanza cuatro pases de touchdown para cortar la larga racha ganadora de los Buccaneers en un ruidoso SoFi Stadium
news

Kenny Young has positive response in Week 3

After getting ejected against the Colts, Rams linebacker Kenny Young had a positive response with his performance against the Buccaneers. 
news

Rams get DeSean Jackson involved, and he capitalizes vs. Bucs

Looking to do a better job of getting wide receiver DeSean Jackson involved, Rams head coach Sean McVay saw Jackson make the most of his opportunities with three catches for 120 yards and one touchdown in their 34-24 win over the Bucs. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Kenny Young react to win over Bucs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Kenny Young's postgame press conferences following their 34-24 win over the Bucs. 
news

Game Recap: Rams move to 3-0 with 34-24 win over Bucs

Big days by quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson help power the Los Angeles Rams to a 34-24 Week 3 win over the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Darrell Henderson Jr. inactive for Rams-Bucs

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Buccaneers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 3 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Brady es la gran atracción, pero Stafford, Donald y los Rams quieren robarse el show

El juego de la Semana 3 de la NFL pone frente a frente a dos de los invictos sobre la cancha de SoFi Stadium, en una batalla que podría resultar memorable e incluso histórica 
