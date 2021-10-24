Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford reaches 300 career passing touchdowns

Oct 24, 2021 at 02:23 PM
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ has joined rare company for an NFL signal-caller.

With his 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ with 1:23 remaining in the first half of Sunday's game against the Lions, Stafford reached 300 for his career and became the 13th player in league history to accomplish the feat. He's the seventh-fastest quarterback to reach the milestone.

By reaching 300, Stafford is currently tied with former Broncos quarterback John Elway for 12th on the NFL's all-time career passing touchdowns list.

On the season, it was passing touchdown No. 18 for Stafford. It was Stafford's second of the game, the first went to wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿.

