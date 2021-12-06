From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Coleman Shelton, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 13 win over Jaguars

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held postgame press conferences with local media following their 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the complementary effort from all three phases, Shelton stepping up on short notice, reaching 100 catches (Kupp) and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"I thought there was major contributors in all three phases." – McVay
- Complementary football returned for the Rams on Sunday, as offense, defense and special teams each had a hand in the other unit's success.
- Some of the highlights included Brandon Powell returning the opening kickoff 65 yards to set up the first points, two takeaways by the Rams defense leading directly to 10 points, and kicker Matt Gay making all three of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts.
"We get victories like this, big victories where we win by 30 points. So that was nice, and honestly, we know we have a lot of room for improvement and can get better in certain aspects." – Ramsey
- Ramsey was pleased how all three phases performed, but also recognized areas where they can improve.
- Ramsey said that complementary football also includes situational execution as well – like getting a turnover or forcing the opposing offense to go 3-and-out after the Rams offense scores.
"I ran out there, I saw (Austin) Corbett, he was like, 'Take a breath, man, we've got one play at a time. I smiled at him like, 'I'll be alright.'" – Shelton
- Staying ready and the support of his teammates allowed Shelton to confidently step up in place of an injured Brian Allen on short notice.
- "You can't take a play to get ready, you've just got to go right away," Shelton said.
"Going into the week, you see the plan unfold and I'm like, 'This is a Sony Michel type of game.' He's just going to slug it out, wear on these dudes." – Stafford
- Stafford seemingly saw running back Sony Michel's big game coming, as Michel finished with 24 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown.
- "When he starts running, I think the defenders feel it," Stafford said.
"Glad we got a W, that's the goal at the end of the day." – Kupp
- Kupp was unaware that he had hit 100 receptions on the season with his performance Sunday. Ultimately, helping the Rams get back on the winning track was more important to him than any individual accomplish.
- "If it means 10 catches a game, two catches a game, it doesn't really matter – I just want to be a part of producing, be a part of moving our team forward, being a positive for us," Kupp said.