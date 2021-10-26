McVay: Kenny Young trade "financially driven" but still a "really tough decision for us"

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said the decision to trade linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos was "financially driven."

"Really tough decision for us," McVay said during a video conference Monday afternoon. "They had a need at linebacker and really it was an opportunity to free up some space just from some financials. Guys are going to be asked to step up. Very grateful for the contributions that Kenny's made to our team over the last couple years, he has been our guy that's played in a lot of single backer defenses."

According to McVay, the trade gives Los Angeles flexibility in spending both for opportunities ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline should they present themselves, as well as elevating players from the practice squad.

"Whether or not that means that any major big moves are imminent for us, that's not something that, you know, I can really speak on right now," McVay said.

Following Young's departure, McVay said Troy Reeder and rookie Ernest Jones will both see increased opportunities, but that it's too early in the week from a game preparation standpoint to say how many.

Reeder has played in each of the Rams' seven games so far this season (one start), registering 28 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups. Jones has also played in every game so far this season but primarily contributed on special teams. However, he did see snaps on defense against the Colts, Cardinals and Giants.

Part of the reason it's too soon to determine is because of figuring out what personnel packages are best for attacking the Texans' offense, according to McVay, as well as what they're looking for in Young's replacement in single-linebacker packages. They're also still learning about Jones.