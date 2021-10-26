Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Kenny Young trade "financially driven" but still a "really tough decision for us"

Oct 25, 2021 at 05:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said the decision to trade linebacker Kenny Young to the Broncos was "financially driven."

"Really tough decision for us," McVay said during a video conference Monday afternoon. "They had a need at linebacker and really it was an opportunity to free up some space just from some financials. Guys are going to be asked to step up. Very grateful for the contributions that Kenny's made to our team over the last couple years, he has been our guy that's played in a lot of single backer defenses."

According to McVay, the trade gives Los Angeles flexibility in spending both for opportunities ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline should they present themselves, as well as elevating players from the practice squad.

"Whether or not that means that any major big moves are imminent for us, that's not something that, you know, I can really speak on right now," McVay said.

Following Young's departure, McVay said Troy Reeder and rookie Ernest Jones will both see increased opportunities, but that it's too early in the week from a game preparation standpoint to say how many.

Reeder has played in each of the Rams' seven games so far this season (one start), registering 28 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups. Jones has also played in every game so far this season but primarily contributed on special teams. However, he did see snaps on defense against the Colts, Cardinals and Giants.

Part of the reason it's too soon to determine is because of figuring out what personnel packages are best for attacking the Texans' offense, according to McVay, as well as what they're looking for in Young's replacement in single-linebacker packages. They're also still learning about Jones.

"I think ideally, you're looking for an all-round complete player," McVay said. "I think it depends on, you know, what that players role and responsibilities are. There's still some single backer defenses that we could utilize that it's about accentuating Troy and Ernest's skillsets. I think that's what good coaches do is you play to your players skill sets. And for Kenny, I think that's one of the things he does great – he's a run-and-hit player, he's got those good instincts, and he can make a lot of space plays. I thought he was a really good blitzer for us as well. So I do think those are traits and characteristics that both those guys possess. T-Howard (Travin Howard) is even a guy that has some of that running hit ability, but it depends when you put the game plan together. But there's different things that we can call that put guys in favorable positions for whatever their skill sets are, and those are certainly things that I think Ernest has, as well as Troy."

