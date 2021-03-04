Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: OC Kevin O'Connell "has a huge say and a huge influence on how we want to operate, and I think even more so moving forward" 

Mar 03, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In January, it was reported that Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell had been blocked from interviewing for that same position with another NFL team.

More than a month later, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed it was true – and done for a good reason.

"Kevin's a great coach," McVay said during a video conference last Thursday. "He's our offensive coordinator. He has a huge say and a huge influence on how we want to operate, and I think even more so moving forward."

In their first season working together, McVay and O'Connell helped the Rams produce the No. 11 total offense in the NFL at 377 yards per game. Additionally, while O'Connell didn't explicitly have quarterbacks coach in his title, he was responsible for overseeing and working directly with the group.

Given his contributions in those roles and how well they worked together, O'Connell was someone McVay did not want to lose this offseason.

"I was really excited about the opportunity to be able to work with him in year two, continue to collaborate, learn from him," McVay said. "He understands how valuable he is to me and to the Rams and we talked about all those things, but I think it's a credit to the respect that he's garnered around the league. What I would say is he's our OC and that's why we blocked him (laughs)."

O'Connell was the Rams' first full-time offensive coordinator on staff since his first season as head coach (2017), when current Packers head coach Matt LaFleur served in that role before being hired as the Titans' next offensive coordinator in 2018.

Even though LaFleur's move at the time technically could have been considered a lateral move – like O'Connell's would've been this year – McVay did not block it because he strongly believes in helping coaches grow. McVay was, and still is, Los Angeles' offensive play-caller, and not blocking the move allowed LaFleur to move from a non-playcalling offensive coordinator job with L.A. to a playcalling one with Tennessee.

Will that precedent – along with O'Connell's aforementioned value and influence – collectively translate to increased opportunities for him to call plays this upcoming season?

"Yeah, those are things you always talk about," McVay said. "I think each situation is independent. I don't think you ever want to pigeonhole yourself into (a role). Kevin and I had a lot of great dialogue and I'm always going to listen. I'm not interested in losing a coach to go do that same role and I'm not naive to the fact that the play calling, and those things are very important and when that situation came up with Matt, we talked about that. Kevin and I have had great conversations, but I would like to think that anybody that's been a part of this Rams' building knows that there is an investment in us trying to help guys continue to grow and if opportunities that they have outside this building don't exist in-house, then usually that's when we're going to let guys go, even if it doesn't help the Rams and that's kind of been the approach."

Regardless of the scope of potential playcalling duties, O'Connell will continue to be an important voice for Los Angeles' offense approaching Year 2 on its staff.

"I would like to think that he and I both are really excited about the opportunities that we have moving forward working with the offensive coaches, these players and what next year can look like for us with him leading the way offensively," McVay said.

Related Content

news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Defensive Line

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams defensive linemen are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

McVay: Pending free agent Austin Blythe "definitely somebody that we appreciate, we value"

Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about the importance of the center position and what Austin Blythe has meant to the offensive line.
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Linebacker options for Rams at pick No. 57

Some of the latest projections from experts forecast the Rams using their first draft pick on a linebacker. 
news

Creating more explosive plays a priority for Rams offense in 2021

Rams head coach Sean McVay explains what he saw from last year's offense and his early vision for this year's offense. 
news

Samson Ebukam is an experienced pass rusher | Free Agent Spotlight 

Whether a starter or reserve, outside linebacker Samson Ebukam provided the Rams defense with an experienced pass rusher throughout his career in Los Angeles. However, he is a pending unrestricted free agent heading into the new league year.
news

Sean McVay expands on new titles and roles for returning coaches

Rams head coach Sean McVay's finalized 2021 coaching staff includes promotions for several returnees.  
news

Malcolm Brown is dependable in multiple roles | Free Agent Spotlight

Counted on to fill a variety of roles in 2020, Rams running back Malcolm Brown is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 17. 
news

Get to know the new additions to the Rams coaching staff

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced his finalized 2021 coaching staff on Tuesday. Here's what you should know about each of the new additions. 
news

Top Rams News: Free agency rankings, potential franchise tag candidates, roster outlooks

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Tuesday, February 23. 
news

Rams finalize 2021 sports performance staff

The Los Angeles Rams' 2021 sports performance staff is set.
news

Rams finalize 2021 coaching staff

The Los Angeles Rams' 2021 coaching staff is set.
Advertising