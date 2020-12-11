Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Notebook: McVay on signing a long snapper to practice squad, Matt Gay's status leading into Patriots game

Dec 11, 2020 at 02:30 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In wake of the Rams signing long snapper Colin Holba to the practice squad this week, there was some speculation about current starter Jake McQuaide and what it meant for him.

There is no reason to worry.

McVay said in a video conference Friday morning that Holba was brought on as an emergency backup option in the event something happened to McQuaide.

"You think through all the different scenarios and I think you look at what's occurred around the league, whether it be the quarterback position, but with the amount of time that it takes to onboard somebody, you're thinking God forbid if something ever happened to Jake McQuaide, who would be the emergency long snapper for us?" said McVay, who also noted McQuaide was consulted with for this decision. "(GM) Les (Snead) and his group did a nice job. There was a player that was available who had some tape and it was really just a contingency plan. Has nothing to do (with Jake), we want Jake here for a long time."

Holba most recently was with the New York Giants, where he played five games after starter Zak DeOssie was placed on injured reserve last season. He originally was signed to their practice squad in mid-November before being promoted to the active roster a little over two weeks later.

The University of Louisville product began his career with the Steelers, who chose him in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft but later waived him in early September that same year after Kameron Canaday won the competition for veteran Greg Warren's old starting job. Two months later, Holba signed with the Jaguars as a replacement for the injured Matt Overton (shoulder), but was waived the following summer.

Holba signed with the 49ers in early December 2018 to fill in for the suspended Kyle Nelson, then was released in September 2019 before joining the Giants two months later. The Giants waived him in late April this year.

MacGinnis was an emergency option

Kicker Matt Gay was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but McVay indicated it was just soreness that wasn't going to affect his availability for Thursday night's game.

"He came in on Wednesday with a sore shoulder," McVay said. "He didn't have to probably go into the specifics of how that occurred, but however it occurred it really was not going to be something that, unless he really wanted to have me pissed off, keep him from playing in the game."

Gay made his lone field goal attempt (35 yards) and all three of his extra point attempts against the Patriots. Austin MacGinnis was elevated from the practice squad as a contingency plan, but ended up being inactive as a result of Gay being available.

"We did sign MacGinnis, as far as an emergency-type of option because of just the game on a short notice," McVay said. "He was able to go, but that was more of an emergency-type plan that if (Gay) went to the stadium and his shoulder was affecting or restricting his ability to kick, then we would feel good about Austin based on everything he's done."

No major injuries to report

McVay said Friday morning the team came out of Thursday night's game clean, with no major injuries sustained in either of their two games played in five days.

"Again, I go back to it, and this has gone on long before I got here, but the advantage that (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie Scott and our performance staff give us with the players being as healthy as they are this late in the season, I thought that really showed up in a big way," McVay said.

