Notebook: McVay on signing a long snapper to practice squad, Matt Gay's status leading into Patriots game

In wake of the Rams signing long snapper Colin Holba to the practice squad this week, there was some speculation about current starter Jake McQuaide and what it meant for him.

There is no reason to worry.

McVay said in a video conference Friday morning that Holba was brought on as an emergency backup option in the event something happened to McQuaide.

"You think through all the different scenarios and I think you look at what's occurred around the league, whether it be the quarterback position, but with the amount of time that it takes to onboard somebody, you're thinking God forbid if something ever happened to Jake McQuaide, who would be the emergency long snapper for us?" said McVay, who also noted McQuaide was consulted with for this decision. "(GM) Les (Snead) and his group did a nice job. There was a player that was available who had some tape and it was really just a contingency plan. Has nothing to do (with Jake), we want Jake here for a long time."

Holba most recently was with the New York Giants, where he played five games after starter Zak DeOssie was placed on injured reserve last season. He originally was signed to their practice squad in mid-November before being promoted to the active roster a little over two weeks later.

The University of Louisville product began his career with the Steelers, who chose him in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft but later waived him in early September that same year after Kameron Canaday won the competition for veteran Greg Warren's old starting job. Two months later, Holba signed with the Jaguars as a replacement for the injured Matt Overton (shoulder), but was waived the following summer.